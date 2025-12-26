Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Deleted Scene Shows The Relationships That Were Lost

Another deleted scene from Wicked: For Good has been released, featuring a flashback to the characters' university days that highlights their friendship.

Article Summary A newly released deleted scene from Wicked: For Good offers a rare glimpse of the main group’s university friendship.

The scene highlights missing relationship dynamics that are crucial to the film’s emotional stakes and story arc.

Much of the supporting cast’s development is left off-screen, weakening the impact of the plot’s key moments.

Cutting the flashback is seen as a misstep, as it diminishes audience investment in the core relationships.

One of the criticisms you can level at both of the Wicked films is that a lot of the relationship development appears to be happening off-screen. While we see Glinda and Elphaba coming together, the supporting cast very much gets the short end of the stick. This is awkward at the end of the first film, but almost breaks Wicked: For Good because most of the plot is based on these relationships we never saw develop. There is this undercurrent that Fiyero, Boq, Nessarose, Glinda, and Elphaba were a little group of friends, but we never really see it in action. The group's falling apart informs many of the plot points in the second film. There was a hint in the early marketing that we might get a flashback to the university days, but that ended up on the cutting room floor.

A scene showing how this little group was actually close has been picked up off the metaphorical cutting room floor now that the film is coming out on digital. We saw a scene earlier today where one of the dresses that was featured in the early marketing made its appearance, and now Entertainment Tonight has the flashback. Of course, the focus is on the boys going shirtless instead of how essential this scene is in showing what is being mourned once Elphaba goes off on her own, but sure, let's focus on the lack of clothing. While the scene with the dress and Glinda interacting with the citizens of Oz was the kind of scene that could be edited out, editing out this one was a fundamental mistake. You can't expect audiences to get invested in relationships developed off-screen that we're only told about.

Wicked: For Good – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

And now, whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend …

Last year's global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award® nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good also stars Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen and BAFTA and Grammy nominee Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba's childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

The film is produced by returning Tony and Emmy-winning powerhouse Marc Platt, p.g.a., and by multiple Tony winner David Stone. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The first film, Wicked, released in November 2024, earned 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won the Oscars® for Costume Design and Production Design. To date, the film has grossed $750 million worldwide.

Wicked: For Good is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Wicked: For Good was released in theaters on November 21, 2025.

