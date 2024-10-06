Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked: New TV Spot Teases Who Elphaba Used To Be

Universal has released a new TV spot for Wicked. This one spotlights Elphaba and the person she was before she became the Wicked Witch.

Article Summary A new TV spot for Wicked unveils Elphaba's past before she became the Wicked Witch of the West.

The marketing strategy for Wicked continues to ignore that it is the first part of a two-film set.

Universal aims for Wicked to dominate theaters with its holiday release in November.

The film is directed by Jon M. Chu and will be released on November 22, 2024.

Wicked is right around the corner, and while someone might have finally addressed the fact that this is indeed part one of two, the marketing is still refusing to talk about it, so unless you're following the news about this movie, then you might be in for a rude awakening come November. That might be what Universal and everyone else don't realize; they can say all they want about this movie without needing a Part One because it's a full story or whatever, but if there is a hint that this is half a film. There is a good chance that ends up being the case; it could sour the entire experience for audiences. They might not want to return for Part Two if they find out that it has been filmed and has a release date; no one talked about it. Anyway, the marketing continues for the movie. Universal is really hoping to paint theaters green next month. This TV spot focuses on Elphaba and who she was before becoming the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

