Wicked Cast Keeps Growing As Even More Roles Cast

Wicked, a day after adding Michelle Yeoh to the cast has added even more to the production today. Marissa Bode will play Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Bowen Yang, and Bronwyn James will play Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba and Glinda at Shiz University. Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik round out this latest wave of castings. The main cast includes Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, and Broadway star and Tony nominee Ethan Slater will play Boq. Jeff Goldblum is still in talks to play the Wizard. Jon M. Chu is helming the two film adaptations of the novel and Broadway sensation, with each film coming on Christmas 2024 and 2025, respectively. Variety had the news.

Wicked Is Going To Be Huge

"A vivid reimagining of the classic The Wizard of Oz, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of Oz's most famous (or infamous) characters, namely the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good Witch. The show follows green-skinned star Elphaba from birth to college and through the life-changing events which eventually label her "wicked," introducing spoiled rich girl Glinda, local prince and heartthrob Fiyero, and even the Wizard of Oz himself, a troubled man very unlike the one you may remember. As Elphaba, a passionate political activist if there ever was one, fights injustice and seeks to undo the mistakes of the past, dark secrets and personal tragedies shape the history of Oz, paying homage to the classic Wizard of Oz story while simultaneously changing fans' understanding of it forever. A cautionary tale about love, friendship, and trust, Wicked effortlessly reveals that there are indeed two sides to every story."

I wonder who else they snag for this. Most of Hollywood should be beating down the door to get in there. More on those casting announcements as they happen.