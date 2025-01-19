Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Ariana Grande, film, Universal Pictures, wicked, Wicked: For Good

Wicked Star Ariana Grande-Butera on Becoming Glinda

Singer and actor Ariana Grande addresses her dedication to the role of Glinda in Wicked and its upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good.

Despite the notion that star Ariana Grande-Butera has proven to be one of the most popular artists in the music industry for several years, she's recently taken her talent to the big screen via Wicked. During the press tour, it became clear that her immersion into the role has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the film.

Now, while speaking to Variety about her dedication to the role in Wicked and Wicked: For Good, Grande-Butera admits, "Shooting [Wicked: For Good] was unlike anything I've ever experienced." She continues, "It was such a long and emotional process. I kind of left my body. We filmed it over the course of a week, and it stayed with me."

With plenty of original music, classic songs, and pure passion behind the cast, we have complete faith that Wicked: For Good will do everything in its power to offer its fans a high-stakes conclusion to this beloved title. Fortunately, with its 2025 release, it won't be a long wait to find out.

Wicked: Plot Summary, Cast List, and Sequel Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and is out now on all major digital platforms. Wicked: For Good is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

