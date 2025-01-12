Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, john m chu, Universal Pictures, wicked, Wicked: For Good

Wicked Director Discusses the Idea Behind the Title, Wicked: For Good

Director John M. Chu opens up about the initial idea behind the sequel title Wicked: For Good, as opposed to Wicked: Part Two.

Article Summary Director Jon M. Chu explains choosing the title Wicked: For Good over Part Two for the sequel.

The sequel aims to depict the characters' ultimate destinies as hinted in the title For Good.

Wicked has gained significant success, increasing anticipation for the sequel.

Wicked: For Good is set to captivate audiences upon its release in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Within just under two months, the cinematic iteration of Wicked has already earned itself a massive following, a substantial box office profit, and acclaim from critics, paving the way for its upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good. Now, the film's director is sharing why the story didn't earn the general placeholder title that everyone was expecting when it was revealed to be a two-film project.

During an interview with Variety, director John M. Chu revealed the thought process behind the sequel title, telling the publication, "Who wants a movie called Wicked: Part Two? On the script, it always said, 'For Good,' and so it was just a point of like, 'Do we really want to call this Part Two?' And nobody wants that." Chu then adds, "I mean, that's the destination. 'For Good,' we know, is like, 'Where are we going with this movie?' Let's finish this thing."

Initial title confusion aside, at least fans aren't looking at a Divergent situation, right?

Wicked: Plot Summary, Cast List, and Sequel Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and is out now on all major digital platforms. Wicked: For Good is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!