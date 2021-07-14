Free Guy: Deadpool and Korg "React" to Trailer in MCU Crossover

It's hard to believe that it's been two years since Disney purchased the assets of 20th Century Fox. One such IP that Disney promised not to alter from the Fox Cinematic Universe would be the Merc with the Mouth in Deadpool. As development is still underway for the third film, actor Ryan Reynolds has been playing nice when he can with The Mouse. It seems he was finally afforded some creative autonomy into the MCU, promising his latest film Free Guy, one of the studio's final projects retained over in the purchase. The actor devised a brilliant marketing ploy with his co-star Taika Waititi creating a "trailer reaction" video as the Marvel characters they portray on Reynolds' YouTube channel. Reynolds naturally suits up again as Deadpool while Waititi supplies the voice of the CG favorite introduced in Thor: Ragnarok, Korg.

The clip starts off with the famous Deadpool scene from the 2016 self-titled film where he leaps off the highway into a moving vehicle cutting into him riding off on a piece of debris in an explosion. It then shifts into a scene from the 2018 sequel in the prison bus where he takes out his gun with the line "Daddy needs to express his rage" as the title screen shows "Deadpool's Maximum Reactions." We see him about to sit on the couch and cuts of him messing with the set dropping a floor lamp. "Well, hello there, and what's up, Reaction Faction?" Deadpool begins. "It's Deadpool. Don't forget to smash that subscribe button (to Reynolds' YouTube channel) and follow me on Patreon. Last week you all really liked my Cruella trailer reaction video."

The clip cuts to the hero watching the trailer with a Dalmatian alongside him as he complains, "Where are the f****** dogs?" Back to the present, "So this week, I'll be reacting to a trailer for a movie which I honestly thought came out like a year ago…" in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the pandemic delays, "Free Guy. Apparently, it's this August," before introducing Korg. As Korg waves, Deadpool admitted he was NOT his first choice and had to settle on him because "everyone else was busy on Disney+."

"Hello, I'm made of rocks," Korg said. "Thank you for having me, Paul. Sorry, you're dead." Defeated, Deadpool responds, "Jesus Christ. Let's take a look." As they show off the previously released trailer with no new footage, they make do with their usual peanut gallery comments with Deadpool makes the cliché trailer complaints that "it gives too much away" or that "Ryan Reynolds is me, which is insulting, by the way." As he pauses on Jodie Comer's character introduction, Deadpool says her actual name while Korg calls her" Jodie Foster" simultaneously. Deadpool then makes a fridging reference hoping they don't do that to Comer's character Millie, which Reynolds was accused of doing to Morena Baccarin's character Vanessa in Deadpool 2 before explaining to Korg what the term means.

Halfway through the trailer, Deadpool pauses on Waititi's character Antoine, Free Guy's antagonist, asking Korg what he thinks. The still shows Antoine relaxed with arms and legs raised leaned back on a chair. "Uhhh, looks like he's got four arms, and the two lower ones have gloves on (referring to his shoes). I like him," Deadpool retorts, "You have a Disney+ show, don't you f*** face?" As the trailer closes out, Deadpool says, "This looks fun in a last days of FOX fire sale kind of way. Not sure it was worth diverting Canadian [Benedict] Cumberbatch's little mind away from my next movie." Free Guy comes out on August 13th.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Deadpool and Korg React (https://youtu.be/g7q60i_Lh_E)