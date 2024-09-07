Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, film, tim burton, winona ryder

Winona Ryder Shares Her Thoughts on Beetlejuice and Lydia as a Duo

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Winona Ryder shares her thoughts on the dynamic between Beetlejuice and Lydia while calling them "endgame."

Tim Burton's cult classic film Beetlejuice has captivated audiences since its release in 1988. It blends dark humor, quirky characters, and a unique visual style. The story tells the story of a recently deceased couple who enlist the help of a mischievous ghost (Michael Keaton) to scare away the new inhabitants of their home.

Opposite Beetlejuice is Lydia (Winona Ryder), who is introduced as a goth teen who feels very out of place when the film first kicks off, resulting in an unhinged sequence of events between two iconic characters. Soon enough, both stars are poised to reunite for the film's sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which apparently, Ryder hopes, will lead to an unusual pairing.

Winona Ryder Thinks Beetlejuice and Lydia are "Endgame"

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Ryder shared some insights into the secretive making of the sequel and the relationship between two pivotal characters, explaining, "[Tim] he was sort of doing it with everyone, but it very sort of top secret: I would go over to his house and like we would talk, and he'd always say 'Life happens! And you find yourself, and you're older.' [It's] sort of, I think, a lot of what [Tim Burton has] gone through in his life. And everyone evolves – except for maybe Beetlejuice, maybe [laughs]. He's like endgame for me. I totally want them [Beetlejuice and Lydia] to be truly together! It's [makes a gesture indicating 'crazy'] I know, but…"

While their bond has always been complex and unconventional, taking things a step further and romantically pairing the two might be a little too difficult to navigate for its longtime audience. Maybe something more platonic, for sure, though! What are your thoughts on Ryder's Lydia and Beetlejuice stance? A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, was released in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, nationwide, and internationally on 4 September 2024.

