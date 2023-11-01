Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, walt disney animation, wish

Wish: Check Out The First Song Of The Film, "Welcome To Rosas"

Disney has released a teaser, a behind-the-scenes video, and a lyric video for the first song in the upcoming Wish titled "Welcome To Rosas."

Key Points Disney continues promoting its upcoming animated feature, Wish, by releasing song previews.

Songwriter Julia Michaels and producer Benjamin Rice penned seven original songs, including "Welcome to Rosas".

"Welcome to Rosas" is meant to introduce the kingdom and set the tone for the rest of the movie.

Wish, featuring the voices of Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine, is set to hit theaters on November 22nd, 2023.

Disney is continuing to promote their next upcoming animated feature, Wish, by releasing full versions, teases, and behind-the-scenes looks at some of the big songs that will be in the film. Unlike a film based on established IP, Wish has a lot going against it because Disney is refusing to pay actors livable wages and making it impossible to market this film, so making sure that people know what they are getting when they go into the movie is smart. Last week, we learned about Chris Pine's awesome villain song, and now we get the first song of the film, the 'welcome song' as it is known in Disney circles, and in a press release put out by the studio, we find out what everyone is intending with this song.

Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy®-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice penned seven original songs for the film. "I would describe the songs as fun, emotional, and heartfelt," said Michaels. "We had to cover a lot of ground for 'Wish' lyrically, so a lot of the songs are rhythmically whimsical and intentional.

"'Welcome to Rosas' is the first song you hear from the movie," continued Michaels. "I've always loved Disney welcome songs like 'Frozen' ['For the First Time in Forever'] and 'Encanto' ['The Family Madrigal']. It really just sets up where you are and where you're going."

The song introduces audiences to the kingdom where wishes really do come true. Asha (voice of Ariana DeBose) takes the lead in showcasing the rich world created by Disney Animation's artists, storytellers, technicians—and a flamenco choreographer who provided reference to animators for the sequence. "As the opening song in the film, 'Rosas' is intended to feel like an informative and euphoric tour guide of all the wonderful things the world of Rosas has to offer," said Rice. "It's super fun and full of energy and carries the audience into the kingdom of wishes."

Wish: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.

