Wolf Man: Monsters Workshop BTS Featurette Plus 2 Posters

Tickets for Wolf Man have officially gone on sale. A new Monsters Workshop behind-the-scenes featurette and two new posters have also been released.

Tickets for Wolf Man officially went on sale today and it's still a massive question mark as to whether or not this movie will be any good. Director Leigh Whannell is fantastic, and Blumhouse has been releasing excellent movies in January without a care in the world for a while now, so it stands to reason that it could work out well for them this time. They released a new Monsters Workshop featurette that gets into all of the practical work that went into the design of the titular Wolf Man and why they decided to go the practical route. They don't show you the entire monster, but this is the most footage we've gotten so far, and if you want to stay completely spoiler-free, maybe check this one out after the movie is released later this month. We also got new posters from IMAX and 4DX as well.

Wolf Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man.

Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they're attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid's Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man), with newcomer Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly (Shortland Street) and Milo Cawthorne (Shortland Street).

Wolf Man is directed by Whannell and written by Whannell & Corbett Tuck. Whannell's previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum p.g.a., and Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Lost River) and is executive produced by Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Mel Turner and Ken Kao. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse present a Gosling/Waypoint Entertainment production, in association with Cloak & Co: Wolf Man. It will be released in theaters on January 17, 2025.

