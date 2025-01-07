Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged:

Wolf Man: Universal Are Dummies And Posted The Transformation Scene

Universal/Blumhouse decided to be a bunch of big old dummies and post Wolf Man transformation scene on YouTube ten days before its theatrical release.

Article Summary Universal drops major spoiler by posting Wolf Man transformation online pre-release.

Transformation scene risks dulling first big horror release of 2025's impact.

Studio potentially undercuts audience anticipation with preview release.

Fans excited for Leigh Whannell's return in the chilling Wolf Man tale.

Universal, I had so much faith in you; I gave you so much credit, and here we are. Ten days before the release of the new Wolf Man, for some insane reason, they posted the transformation scene on YouTube. So, if you have plans to see the film (the early reactions sound pretty positive, so maybe you should add it to your January list), skip the above video. It's baffling that this is the same studio, though it was Focus but still owned by Universal, who has yet to release an official look at Orlock and saw how well that is working for this movie, is now doing this with its first big horror release of 2025. Now, there is a chance this is a bait and switch; this isn't the full transformation; who knows? Either way, this scene should have been left offline until at least the week after release, if not later. I see the movie on the 14th, so I'm not watching it, but you bunch of dummies, did we leave our brain cells in 2024?

Wolf Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man.

Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they're attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid's Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man), with newcomer Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly (Shortland Street) and Milo Cawthorne (Shortland Street).

Wolf Man is directed by Whannell and written by Whannell & Corbett Tuck. Whannell's previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum p.g.a., and Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Lost River) and is executive produced by Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Mel Turner and Ken Kao. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse present a Gosling/Waypoint Entertainment production, in association with Cloak & Co: Wolf Man. It will be released in theaters on January 17, 2025.

