Super Mario Galaxy Movie Posters in The Daily LITG, 16th February 2026

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie New Character Posters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

A colorful illustration from 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' featuring Yoshi, a green dinosaur-like character, with two childlike characters wearing red and green caps, reminiscent of Mario and Luigi. In the background, a dinosaur is seen roaring near a waterfall and a distant planet can be seen in the starry sky.
Photo credit: Nintendo and Illumination © Nintendo and Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie New Character Posters and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: 7 New Character Posters Released
  2. Fanboy Rampage: Howard Chaykin Vs Gail Simone Over The Decades
  3. When DC Cancelled Half Its Titles – The Daily LITG, 15th February 2026
  4. When DC Comics Cancelled Half Their Titles… Fifty Years Ago
  5. Absolute Batman #17 Preview: Ivy's Revenge is Rooted 
  6. Doctor Who: Some Thoughts on Pete McTighe, Rumoured Next Showrunner
  7. Absolute Batman/Ultimate Spider-Man Most Anticipated Titles This Week
  8. Soar with Hasbro's New X-Men 97' Archangel Marvel Legends Figure
  9. Dark Winds Returns Tonight! Your S04E01: "Baptism by Fire" Preview 
  10. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Is Henry Cavill Joining GOT Universe?

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, Darkseid Is Aquaman

Darkseid Is... Aquaman
Darkseid Is… Aquaman
  1. Darkseid Is… Aquaman?
  2. SNL50: The Homecoming Concert: How to Watch, Who's Performing & More
  3. New $50 Maximum Marvel Legends Spider-Man Divides Collectors
  4. Marvel To Introduce A Hell Hulk In May 2025
  5. McFarlane Toys Unveils New Gold Label B&W Batman Year Two Figure
  6. Everything You Wanted To Know About Absolute Flash…
  7. Buffy/Angel Star James Marsters Responds to Sequel Series Questions
  8. Frank Miller Draws Black Cat For Amazing Spider-Man #70
  9. Marvel Comics' Ultimate Solicits For May 2025 Promise New Summer Books
  10. London's Mega City Comics Saved, Renamed As Forbidden Planet Camden
  11. Very Special Valentine's Day Messages to Launch Tales From Ero-Tech
  12. New Hires And Promotions As Oni Press Take Three Staffers From Boom
  13. First Look At One World Under Doom #2 by Ryan North and R.B. Silva
  14. Black Panel Press Launches GoFundMe After Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
  15. Snopes Confirms It's Not $32,000, It Wasn't USAID & Not A Trans Comic
  16. Romance, Green Lantern: John Stewart, Tamaranean & Thanagarians
  17. Jonathan Hickman Returns To Mister Sinister In Aliens Vs Avengers #3
  18. Marvel Introduce Hell Hulk… Hellk? The Daily LITG 14th February 2025

LITG two years ago… Dunkin Donuts Dropping Ben Affleck

Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck in the Daily LITG, 15th February 2024
Image: Dunkin Donuts Screencap (Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady)
  1. Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO) 
  2. What's In The Boxes? Mars Attacks In X-Men Comics Today (XSpoilers) 
  3. Marvel's New Super Hero Team For 2024, The Blood Hunters
  4. Fantastic Four Cast Announced By Marvel Studios For Valentine's Day 
  5. Marvel Brings Back The Midnight Sons For 2024 
  6. Marvel And DC Comics To Republish Their Crossovers, Including Amalgam
  7. Expanded Edition Of Alex Ross' Fantastic Four: Full Circle 
  8. Marvel To Launch New "Hellverine" Series In May 2024 
  9. How Spider-Verse Changed What Uncle Ben Meant (Spoilers) 
  10. Monty Python: Eric Idle Goes Public with Issues; John Cleese Responds 
  11. Paul Neary, British Comics Legend, Dies At 74. RIP
  12. Torpedo 1972: Ablaze Previews Sequel to 80s European Gangster Comic
  13. Punisher Co-Creator Ross Andru Drawing Romantic Hearts, at Auction
  14. PrintWatch: Rebel Moon, Ultimate X-Men, GI Joe, Night People,
  15. Mad Cave/Papercutz To Sign Up Disney/Pixar Graphic Novels
  16. Mutant Beach Party In Derek Charm's Toxic Summer #1 From Oni In May
  17. Marvel Loves DC in the Daily LITG, 14th February 2024

LITG three years ago, Flashpoint Superman

Batman Dark Detective Gets Jokerized with New McFarlane Toys Figure
Credit: McFarlane Toys
  1. Flashpoint Superman Save the Day with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
  2. DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles 
  3. Twenty-Two Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2023 & Early 2024
  4. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #105 Preview: Failing the Alpha Test 
  5. Captain Marvel? Shazam? DC Comics Will Now Just Call Him The Captain
  6. The Dark Knight Trilogy Coming Soon to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
  7. Scariest Joker Story Since Killing Joke? Tom King's Brave and the Bold 
  8. South Park Season 26 Episode 2 Promo: Kyle's Being "Royally" Annoying
  9. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Review: Another Messy Marvel Movie
  10. Batman Dark Detective Gets Jokerized with New McFarlane Toys Figure
  11. The Black Terror Debuts in Exciting Comics #9, Up for Auction
  12. The Fire And The Fury When Amazon Hobbled Comixology – Part 2
  13. Two New Cullen Bunn Horror Comics For May, Lamentation & Ghostlore
  14. Enrico Marini's Noir Burlesque, Now From Titan Comics
  15. When Alan Moore Was Interested In Writing Ant-Man
  16. Marvel Comics Introduce Three New Venoms In Extreme Venomverse #2
  17. Chris Weston On Designing Michael Keaton's Batman Suits For The Flash
  18. Che Grayson & Kelsey Ramsay's Dark Spaces Good Deeds from IDW in May
  19. Hardware Rewrites Milestone's Past, But Can't Escape It (Spoilers)
  20. Love Rosalía Coca-Cola In The Daily LITG, 14th of February, 2023

LITG four years ago, Reach Around

reacher
Reacher (Image: Amazon/Paramount)
  1. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  2. Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
  3. Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 8 Should Have Folded: Review
  4. Sesame Street Spoils Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who Series 14 Plans?!
  5. Harley Quinn Season 3: Peacemaker Influence Even Impacting Alan Tudyk
  6. Law & Order: Meloni, Hargitay Have Question for NBC: Where's The Love?
  7. Grant Morrison Talks DC Comics, Dan DiDio And 5G On Substack
  8. Frank Cho Spider-Gwen, Zatanna, Mary Jane & Man-Thing Sketch Covers
  9. Interview with the Vampire: AMC Previews Anne Rice Series Adaptation
  10. Community: Chevy Chase Responds to Accusations: "I Don't Give a Crap"
  11. Morgan Perry Moves From Boom Studios To Skybound Entertainment
  12. Bendis and Gaydos Launch New Pearl Comic at Dark Horse
  13. Kylun Returns In Marvel's X-Men May 2022 Solicitations
  14. Grant Morrison Talks DC Comics, Dan DiDio And 5G On Substack
  15. Thor Swings His Mighty Hammer At Silver Surfer At Heritage Auctions
  16. Moon Knight's Debut series Kicks Off At Heritage Auctions
  17. DC Comics To Issue Posthumous Daniel Johnston Covers For Batman #121
  18. Todd McFarlane Does Jim Lee For Spawn: Scorched #3
  19. Greg James And Chris Smith Follow Kid Normal With Super Ghost
  20. Don Simpson Bringing Back 1963 Annual Without Alan Moore
  21. Tom Brevoort Says Avengers & Avengers Forever 'Collide In Holocaust'
  22. Man Who Tried To Ban Fun Home, Charged With Child Molestation
  23. Eternals Foreshadow X-Men, Apocalypse and Judgment Day
  24. University Of Northampton Labels V for Vendetta For Upsetting Material
  25. First Squirrel Girl Appearance CGC 9.6 At Auction Today
  26. Doctor Emo In The Daily LITG, 14th February 2022

LITG five years ago, Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics

The Daily LITG 18th February 2021 - The King in Black
  1. The King In Black – The God Of Light Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat
  3. Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
  4. The Walk Closer Error In Pokémon GO Is Getting To Be… A Lot
  5. Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Posts Video Discussing Joss Whedon & More
  6. Funko ECCC Reveals – Transformers, Underdog, One Piece, and More
  7. Comic Book and TV Writer Si Spencer Has Died, RIP
  8. Funko ECCC Reveals – WandaVision, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball
  9. Funko Announces ECCC Virtual Con 5.0 With Another Lottery System
  10. Funko ECCC Disney – Alice in Wonderland, Pirates, and Belle
  11. The Predator Hunts The Marvel Universe In A Series of Variant Covers
  12. Fantastic Four: Marvel Teases The Wedding of Doctor Doom
  13. Reptil From Avengers Academy Gets His Own Series – eBay Goes Mad
  14. Savage Dragon Spins Off North Force Comic, From Erik Larsen
  15. Afua Richardson Headlines Black Comix Universe Streaming Event
  16. Attack Peter Prints Jump 100% – How High Will His First Toy Go?
  17. Pro-Red Skull March? Captain America Wants To Listen To All Americans
  18. Children Of The Atom and Amazing Spider-Man Top Advance Reorders
  19. Krakoa Road Trips To Madripoor & Tokyo – Cable #8 and Marauders #18
  20. Doctor Strange, Asgardian God Vs Donald Blake – And Knull
  21. Valkyrie's Mr Horse Tells Marvel Readers "Never Trust A Tory"
  22. ComicConnect Announces Auction Premium Option Change for Sellers

LITG six years ago – DC cancelled Supergirl

And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.

  1. The Batman Who Laughs Comes to Batman the Animated Series
  2. Marvel Comics May 2020 Solicitations – the Death of Kitty Pryde to a Brand New Union, 15 Titles Frankensteined
  3. Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman Give Storm the Giant-Size X-Men Treatment in June
  4. Rumor: More "Mortal Kombat 11" Characters Rumored For Kombat Pack 2
  5. DC Cancels Supergirl in May
  6. World Championship XXVI Decided! – "Magic: The Gathering"
  7. Ric Grayson Wants His Memories Back, and Fans Want Their Dick, in Nightwing #69 [Preview]
  8. James Tynion IV On How His Batman Will Have "A Lot More Energy" to Tom King's
  9. How Sonic the Hedgehog's Success Should Pave the Way for the Snyder Cut of Justice League
  10. The Deletion of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as a Couple?
  11. Has Marvel Featured a Prominent #Trans Character Under The Radar for a Year-And-A-Half?

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Tara Ferguson, Comics Marketing Consultant at Vault Comics
  • Stephanie Fierman, former SVP, Sales & Marketing at DC Comics
  • Mark Bodé, cartoonist, tattooist.
  • Jay Allen Sanford, writer for Revolutionary Comics, co-founder of Carnal Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

