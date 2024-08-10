Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: d23, Freakier Friday, Lilo & Stitch, nine inch nails, Tron: Ares

Lilo & Stitch Live Action, Freakier Friday, Tron: Ares Details At D23

D23 gave us a new Freaky title, our first look at live-action Stitch, and Nine Inch Nails is doing the Tron:Ares score!

Article Summary Lilo & Stitch live-action first look revealed at D23, showcasing an impressive redesign of experiment 626.

Freaky Friday 2 officially titled Freakier Friday, set to hit theaters in 2025 with exciting new adventures.

Tron: Ares taps Nine Inch Nails for its soundtrack, following Daft Punk's iconic Tron: Legacy score.

D23 features an expanded, immersive fan experience with sneak peeks, performances, and exclusive reveals.

Lilo & Stitch is getting the live-action treatment from Disney next summer, and we got our first look at experiment 626 live at D23. It actually looks pretty good! I was not expecting too much from that one when it was announced, but the character design looks really well done. On top of that, we also got the official title for Freaky Friday 2, now known as Freakier Friday, which is coming to theaters in 2025 as well. Finally, Tron: Ares details were revealed. Nine Inch Nails will be handling the soundtrack for the film, taking the reigns from Daft Punk, who delivered one of the all-time best scores ever for Tron: Legacy. That is a lot to live up to. Below is your first look at the live-action Stitch, the title logo for Freakier Friday, and the announced logo for Nine Inch Nails and Tron.

Lilo & Stitch, Nine Inch Nails, And More!

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. D23 in 2024 has been reimagined to be more expansive and more immersive than ever before, with three packed days of showcases with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

Lilo & Stitch was not high on my list of live-action remake films I was looking forward to, but now I am. He looks really great. And Nine Inch Nails is a huge get for Tron, which is really exciting as well. All of the D23 news is coming in hot and heavy right now, and we are bringing it all to you live from inside the panels at the show. Keep it locked here all weekend long for all of the big news and trailers and everything else released by Disney at the show.

