Wolf Trailer Debuts, Focus Features Film Releases December 9th

Wolf is a new film coming from Focus Features starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp dealing with species dysmorphia. MacKay believes he is a wolf trapped in a human body and is sent to a clinic to undergo curative therapy. He then meets Depp's character, and we go from there as he has to decide if he wants to renounce his true self for her. Wolf is written and directed by Nathalie Biancheri (Nocturnal), and the film got some great buzz out of its debut at TIFF recently, especially the performances by MacKay and Depp. Watch the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WOLF – Official Trailer [HD] – Only in Theaters December 3 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oG1xjm0GZgQ)

Wolf Synopsis

"Jacob (George MacKay) believes he is a wolf trapped in a human body, a real-life condition known as species dysphoria. When his distraught family sends him to a clinic that specializes in the treatment of the disorder, he meets the other patients – Duck (Senan Jennings), Squirrel (Darragh Shannon), Horse (Elsa Fionuir), Parrot (Lola Petticrew), Spider (Amy Macken) and German Shepherd (Fionn O'Shea) – who all self-identify as another species. Together they are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of "curative" therapies at the hands of The Zookeeper (Paddy Considine), whose methods are unconventional and cruel. The only respite to this ever-growing restlessness is the enigmatic Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), with whom he roams the hospital in the dead of night. The two form an improbable friendship that develops into infatuation. But can he renounce his true self for love, and will he ever be able to deny the being inside?"

Between the unique subject matter and strong performances, Wolf has jumped to the tippy top of my most anticipated films of the fall/winter. It opens in theaters on December 3rd.