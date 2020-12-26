Wonder Woman 1984: Max Lord Wasn't Intentionally Based on Trump

When it comes to Wonder Woman 1984, the references aren't exactly subtle mostly because this is a comic book movie, and it takes place in the 1980s, which wasn't exactly a subtle time in the world. So when we got our first look at Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, we all thought the reference was pretty obvious; that's Donald Trump. He's a slightly slimy looking man on TV promising that he can make you rich easily. The hair even looks similar to Donald Trump's hair, but it turns out that might not be the case, or at least that is what star Gal Gadot told Variety. She said that the similarities are a coincidence and that they weren't modeling Lord off of Trump.

It's interesting because when we shot it, we didn't really think about it until we got to the White House. And then we're like, "Hmm." Maxwell Lord has so many different versions in the comic books. And I think that Patty and Dave [Callaham] and Geoff [Johns] — the writers — really took Gordon Gekko's personality. The thing about Maxwell Lord in our movie, unlike the comics, is that he's more complex because he's not just an evil villain. He is a regular person who wants to be all these things that you would see on TV. I know from Pedro while we were shooting the movie, that at a certain point, he just focused on the page and what was there. And along with Patty, they just created this character. But we never tried to mimic anybody else. We never tried to mimic Trump or anything.

That seems a little surprising considering the plot of the movie and how close they are in looks and even in temperament. Lord isn't what he's saying he is, and if the last four years have taught us anything, it's that Trump is a grifter just as much as any comic book villain.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.