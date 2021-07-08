Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage Doc Coming To HBO & HBO Max

Woodstock 99 was a complete trainwreck, and it is now the subject of a documentary titled MUSIC BOX: WOODSTOCK 99: PEACE, LOVE, AND RAGE. This is the first in a series of music documentaries produced by Bill Simmons for HBO, which will continue in the fall of this year. The film will include on-stage footage of the bands that played those three days, behind the scenes footage, and first-hand accounts from people who were there, including The Roots' Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Moby, Jewel, The Offspring, Creed's Scott Stapp and festival attendees. The film will debut on HBO on July 23rd at 9 PM and will be able to stream on HBO Max as well. The trailer for the new Woodstock 99 documentary can be found below.

I Watched Woodstock 99 on PPV, Thankfully

"HBO's WOODSTOCK 99: PEACE, LOVE, AND RAGE, the first film in the MUSIC BOX series, directed by Garret Price ("Love, Antosha") and executive produced by Bill Simmons (HBO's "Andre The Giant," "Showbiz Kids"), tells the story of Woodstock 99, a three-day music festival promoted to echo unity and counterculture idealism of the original 1969 concert but instead devolved into riots, looting and sexual assaults. The grim outcome earned the event the infamous distinction of "the day the nineties died." WOODSTOCK 99: PEACE, LOVE, AND RAGE focuses a spotlight on American youth at the end of the millennium, in the shadow of Columbine and the looming hysteria of Y2K, pinpointing a moment in time when the angst of a generation galvanized into a seismic, cultural shift. Set to a soundtrack of the era's most aggressive rock bands, the film also reappraises the 1960s mythos, revealing hard truths about the dangers of rose-tinted nostalgia in the age of commercialism and bottom-line profits."

Sign me up. This was a fascinating event that I have continued to be obsessed with in the 22 years since it took place. I remember being so jealous heading into that weekend of people I knew who went as I sat at home watching on PPV. By the end of Sunday, and after hearing from friends who were there as Woodstock 99 burned to the ground, I was no longer jealous.

Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage will debut on HBO and HBO Max on July 23rd.