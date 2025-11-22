Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Wuthering Heights

"Wuthering Heights": New Poster Is A Homage To Classic Romance Novels

The official trailer for "Wuthering Heights" was released last week, but this week we got a new poster that pays homage to classic romance novels.

The lit nerds in your life are going to be mad for the next three months, and you should probably just accept it. When it comes to the works of Emily Brontë, people have big opinions and even bigger feelings, so this new adaptation of Wuthering Heights was always going to draw a lot of criticism. When the first set photos leaked, costume and fashion nerds jumped in to talk about how the clothing did not fit the era of the film at all. The first teaser trailer for the film was released in September, and everyone pitched a fit. Two and a half months later, we have the official trailer, and people are still big mad. There have been plenty of good films that have been sold poorly in trailers, but to say that "Wuthering Heights" will be heading into its opening weekend on the back foot is an understatement unless the conversation around this film shifts dramatically. The team behind this film is a little self-aware, or someone on the team is a little self-aware, because the new poster is a perfect homage to classic bodice rippers.

"Wuthering Heights": Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Academy Award and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell comes "WUTHERING HEIGHTS," starring Academy Award and BAFTA nominee Margot Robbie opposite BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi.

A bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell's "WUTHERING HEIGHTS" stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness.

The film also stars alongside Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

Fennell directs from her own screenplay, and produces alongside Oscar nominee and BAFTA award winner Josey McNamara and Robbie. Oscar nominee Tom Ackerley and Sara Desmond are executive producing.

Behind the scenes, Fennell worked with such frequent collaborators as Oscar- and BAFTA-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated production designer Suzie Davies, BAFTA-nominated editor Victoria Boydell, award-winning casting director Kharmel Cochrane and BAFTA-nominated composer Anthony Willis. Oscar and BAFTA winner Jacqueline Durran designed the costumes. Original songs by Charli XCX.

Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Present A Lie Still & LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a film by Emerald Fennell, "WUTHERING HEIGHTS." Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters nationwide on February 13, 2026, and internationally beginning 11 February.

