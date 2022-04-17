Wyrmwood: Apocalypse Breathes New Methane-Based Zombie Life

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Kiah Roache-Turner, director of Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, out in digital in the US on April 14.

Directed by Kiah Roache-Turner and produced by Tristan Roache-Turner, and co-written by the two, the film is a sequel to the 2015 breakout hit Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead. It follows the character Rhys as he realizes the life he's been living in a zombie-infested wasteland has been a lie, and instead of helping to find a cure for the virus he's been helping a mad man destroy lives — but after he captures a mysterious half-human half-zombie he may actually be able to save his world for real.

The zombies in the Wyrmwood series are innovative because they constantly emit clouds of methane, allowing non-zombified humans to harness zombies as fuel.

The director spoke about the Herculean efforts he went to in the first Wyrmwood film, which was completely self-financed and shot in spurts on weekends and other breaks. This time, the sequel has a much handsomer look that Roache-Turner refers to as "Mad Max with Zombies."

The film stars Luke McKenzie (Wentworth, Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead), Bianca Bradey (Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead Shantae Barnes-Cowan (Total Control), Tasia Zalar (Mystery Road), Jay Gallagher (Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead, Nekrotronic), and Nicholas Boshier (Soul Mates).

Blake Northfield (Streamline) produced alongside Tristan Roache-Turner, and Todd Brown, and Maxime Cottray executive produced for XYZ Films.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor. The newest volume is Castle of Horror Anthology Volume 7: Love Gone Wrong. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.