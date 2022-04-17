Wyrmwood: Apocalypse Breathes New Methane-Based Zombie Life

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Kiah Roache-Turner, director of Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, out in digital in the US on April 14.

Castle Talk Logo and Wyrmwood: Apocalypse poster used with permission

Directed by Kiah Roache-Turner and produced by Tristan Roache-Turner, and co-written by the two, the film is a sequel to the 2015 breakout hit Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead. It follows the character Rhys as he realizes the life he's been living in a zombie-infested wasteland has been a lie, and instead of helping to find a cure for the virus he's been helping a mad man destroy lives — but after he captures a mysterious half-human half-zombie he may actually be able to save his world for real.

The zombies in the Wyrmwood series are innovative because they constantly emit clouds of methane, allowing non-zombified humans to harness zombies as fuel.

The director spoke about the Herculean efforts he went to in the first Wyrmwood film, which was completely self-financed and shot in spurts on weekends and other breaks. This time, the sequel has a much handsomer look that Roache-Turner refers to as "Mad Max with Zombies."

The film stars Luke McKenzie (Wentworth, Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead), Bianca Bradey (Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead Shantae Barnes-Cowan (Total Control), Tasia Zalar (Mystery Road), Jay Gallagher (Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead, Nekrotronic), and Nicholas Boshier (Soul Mates).

Blake Northfield (Streamline) produced alongside Tristan Roache-Turner, and Todd Brown, and Maxime Cottray executive produced for XYZ Films.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

 

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor. The newest volume is Castle of Horror Anthology Volume 7: Love Gone Wrong. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.

About Jason Henderson

Jason Henderson, author of the Young Captain Nemo (Macmillan Children's) and Alex Van Helsing (HarperTeen) series, earned his BA from University of Dallas in 1993 and his JD from Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C., in 1996. His popular podcasts “Castle Talk” and “Castle of Horror” feature interviews and discussion panels made up of best-selling writers and artists from all genres. Henderson lives in Colorado with his wife and two daughters.
