Ryan Reynolds Shares His Own Cut Of Green Lantern

Ryan Reynolds has been pretty open about how he is not the biggest fan of his film Green Lantern from 2011. He is not alone in that, as the film is more hated than loved for sure. There was even a joke about the movie in the credits scene after Deadpool 2. Which kicks off the video that Ryan Reynolds shared this morning on his Twitter account, his "cut" of Green Lantern. It starts with that scene from Deadpool 2, and then goes into his origin and heading to OA and more, including Tom Cruise as Hal? Somehow it improves the film, though. "Here's the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven't been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible, we made some judicious cuts." Check it out below.

Here's the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven't been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts. pic.twitter.com/B2tUelctr8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

Thank You For This Ryan Reynolds

"You just go back to script, script, script," Reynolds said in the past about the behind the scenes problems on the film. "[On Green Lantern], we did not have a working script until we were halfway through shooting. That is a handicap; there's nothing you can do about that. And that's just the nature of this business oftentimes, it's a poster and release date first, start shooting, and we'll figure out the rest as we go. And it's just; it's insane. It's hard for everyone. Everyone that worked on that movie gave their last drop of blood."

I have always enjoyed that Ryan Reynolds can poke fun at himself and his roles like this. One wonders if Warner Bros. gets mad about all of it, even after all this time. Everyone should be able to poke fun at themselves like this from time to time, especially these days, when we can all use a laugh of five. I know I can.