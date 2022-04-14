You Can Watch The Opening Scene Of Ti West's X Right Now

X, Ti West's hit indie horror flick, will be available to watch on-demand today, and you can now watch the opening scene below. The film stars Brittany Snow (Prom Night), Mia Goth (Suspiria), Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) ("Creepshow"), Martin Henderson (The Ring), Owen Campbell (Super Dark Times), Stephen Ure (Deathgasm), and Jenna Ortega (Scream 2022). It has been a big hit for A24 since its release a few weeks ago, and we aren't done with this universe yet either, as a prequel film was also made by West and is in post-production as we speak.

X Is An Experience For Sure

"In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives." The prequel is titled Pearl and takes place in 1918. Shot in secret on location in New Zealand; it is currently in post-production. The film is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss, and Kevin Turen and executive produced by Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi, and Peter Phok. There was prequel footage attached to showings of X when it opened in theaters as well. Most may not even know X HAS a prequel coming, which is kind of exciting.

Ti West spoiled us this year; hopefully, this means he has the itch again and wants to stay behind the camera to give us as much content as he can. X is still playing in theaters, but it is now available to watch on-demand on pretty much any streaming service you would possibly want to order it on. Do yourself a favor and do that this weekend; you will not regret the purchase for one second.