Yes, The Suicide Squad Does Have A Post-Credit Scene (No Spoilers)

I've just got back from seeing The Suicide Squad at the BFI IMAX at London Waterloo. if you get the opportunity to IMAX this thing, do it. There's a sense of scale in the third act that really benefits it. But the other question to answer is a) are there mid or post-credit scenes in The Suicide Squad and b) are they worth sitting through a lot of names to catch?

Without spoilers, the answers are yes. The first is technically not a post or mid-credit scene, it appears right after the Suicide Squad logo at the end of the film. I would call it a pre-credit scene except that could also mean the rest of the film. There are no mid-credit scenes, but at least the credits are colourful rather than the usual white text on a black background. The Suicide Squad credits are a little more Harley Quinn than that. There is also a hell of a lot of thanks given to comic book creators in the credits, understandable given the number of characters, far too many for me to count. And too many staffers for me to comfortably get a shot of the screen, as I did at the beginning. Maybe you'll have better luck.

But there is one big post-credit scene that plays off on events from the film and very specifically sets up what happens next. If you don't see it, you might get very confused at a later point. So if you need to go to the toilet, cross your legs, be grateful it's not a very long movie anyway, and grit your teeth till the lights come up.

The Suicide Squad is released in UK cinemas today, and in the US from Thursday. Look, don't get upset with me, it used to take Pixar movies three months to cross the Atlantic, you can all wait a few days.