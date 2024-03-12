Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver., zack snyder

Zack Snyder Says The Rebel Moon Director's Cuts Are "Insane"

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder says that the two director's cuts are "insane," and he remains unbothered by Rebel Moon's negative reviews.

Article Summary Zack Snyder hypes "insane" director's cuts of Rebel Moon with R-rated content.

Rebel Moon criticized for lack of originality despite franchise hopes.

Director unfazed by poor reviews, cites polarizing response to past works.

Uncertainty looms over director's cuts impact following sequel's performance.

Ever since it was announced that both parts of Rebel Moon would have director's cuts, no one has been shy about the fact that they will be very different from the PG-13 versions coming out on Netflix first. So, instead of getting two movies and two director's cuts of said movie, we are essentially getting four films, and people involved with the project have said as much. When the first movie came out last December and got critically mauled before falling off the face of the Netflix charts, the people involved with the project began to push the director's cut narrative even harder with the underlying connotation that the director's cuts would be good compared to the PG-13 cuts. Which makes absolutely no sense, but here we are. Either way, with Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver releasing next month and both director's cuts rumored to drop this summer, director Zack Snyder has been hyping up the project again. He spoke to Empire about the director's cuts and how they will have, "All the gore and the hard R-ness and the nudity and the violence and crazy shit … They're insane. It'll be interesting to see what the [critics] say about the director's cuts. That's a different kettle of fish."

That was a reference to the bad reviews of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, and Snyder seems to remain unbothered by the fact that the film was critically maligned. "I don't really have a rebuttal to the reviews," he explained. "For whatever reason, the reaction to my movies is very polarising, and it always has been. The movie, it doesn't seem like there's that much in it that would warrant such visceral responses." The issue for a lot of people was less about the fact that Rebel Moon didn't have an original bone in its body but more the fact that Snyder and everyone involved were hyping the project up as this hyper-original new property that was going to launch a new franchise to rival that of Star Wars and Star Trek.

There is nothing wrong with making shlock; everyone loves some good old-fashioned schlock, but that isn't what Snyder and everyone else were saying this movie was. Either way, the bad reviews are tough to come back from, and it's even harder to make people care about a sequel to a film they didn't like. The Scargiver has an uphill battle ahead of itself, that's for sure, and if that isn't any better, we have to wonder if anyone will care about the director's cuts by the time the summer rolls around.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!