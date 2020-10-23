Zack Snyder's Justice League Adds Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke

Zack Snyder's Justice League is one of those projects that kind of blows your mind if you think about it for more than a few minutes because it goes against all logic. Director Zack Snyder had to walk away from the production of Justice League due to an absolutely terrible family tragedy. It's now a little muddled about who wanted the production to continue but, at the time, Snyder said he wanted the movie to meet its release date. Warner Bros. brought on Joss Whedon to finish the production, and Whedon shot a bunch of reshoots to the point that it was painfully obvious what was Snyder and what was Whedon.

Almost overnight, the idea of the "Snyder Cut" or a mostly finished cut of Justice League pre-Whedon sprung up online even though that's not how movie-making works. Justice League fizzled out of the box office, and no one really talked about it pretty quickly except for the concept of this Snyder Cut. Earlier this year, HBO Max announced their intentions to release the Snyder Cut, now called Zack Snyder's Justice League, on their platform, and it would take more than $30 million to produce. A mostly finished cut that fans thought existed in a vault somewhere wouldn't take $30 million to produce, so the Snyder Cut and the four-part miniseries that will eventually debut on HBO Max are not the same thing.

Initially, we heard that there would be no new scenes with the main cast, but that is very much changing. While Henry Cavill has said he isn't shooting new scenes, and there hasn't been any word on Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck will be returning, and they are bringing in more people. Jared Leto and his version of the Joker, which wasn't in the movie at all, will be making an appearance. According to Collider, Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke, who only appeared in an after-credits stinger, will also make a comeback in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The amount of faith Warner Bros. must-have in this production is kind of unreal, considering that the theatrical release underperformed both critically and commercially. The fact that they are shooting new scenes, which must have needed some fancy footwork to deal with unions and contracts, is surprising enough. Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to be an interesting experiment one way or another. Still, we have to wonder if new HBO Max subscriptions and if someone will stay subscribed to the service after they see this miniseries will make up for that $30 million or more than they are spending plus get them out of the red for the initial release. Maybe it will, maybe it won't, but it's interesting nevertheless.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream to HBO Max sometime in 2021.