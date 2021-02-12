Zawe Ashton to Play the Main Villain in Captain Marvel 2

The cast of Captain Marvel 2 continues to grow. The Marvel machine is very much still spinning despite the fact that we don't even know if the next movie, Black Widow, will actually come out in May or not. At this point, Disney is saying that they are still pushing for a theatrical release, but the reality of the situation is they can't keep pushing these movies back further and further even though the fate of the movies is still in flux that hasn't stopped pre-production. According to Deadline, Zawe Ashton has reportedly been tapped to play the villain in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2. At the moment, we don't know who she is going to be playing.

We finally got some details about Captain Marvel 2 during the Disney Investor Day and an official logo in December. We already knew that Nia DaCosta of the upcoming Candyman, but we also found out that Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as the now-adult Monica Rambeau will be in the movie. This is an excellent move because both of those characters have such important connections to Captain Marvel and Carol Danvers in particular. You really can't have Kamala Khan without Carol Danvers, and this version of Monica basically had Carol as her second mother for most of her young life.

Captain Marvel 2 currently has a release date of November 11, 2022, but considering that the Doctor Strange sequel needed to go on hiatus because of spiking COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom. We don't know where Captain Marvel 2 is going to shoot, but if the rest of the world doesn't get its shit together soon about this virus, it could impact more productions. However, because it does have a latter in 2022 release date, maybe things will be more under control by the time Larson and company head into production. For the health and safety of the cast and crew, we can certainly hope so.