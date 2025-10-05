Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: zootopia 2

Zootopia 2: Final Trailer, Poster, And 4 High-Quality Images Released

Disney has released the final trailer, a new poster, and four high-quality images from Zootopia 2, which is set for release on November 26, 2025.

Article Summary Disney drops the final trailer for Zootopia 2, showcasing fresh footage and new story details.

Shakira returns as Gazelle with a brand new song, "Zoo", featured in the final trailer preview.

The sequel explores themes of otherness, using reptiles in Zootopia as a metaphor for social issues.

Zootopia 2 is set for release on November 26, 2025 with high expectations for box office and awards.

If you're already certain you want to see Zootopia 2 when it's released later this year, you might want to skip the final trailer that was released the other day. Disney is either really good or really bad when it comes to spoilers, and this time, they dropped a ton of new footage. The trailer is also accompanied by the new song "Zoo" from Shakira, who returns to voice Gazelle again. We also got a new poster and some new images. The first movie leaned into the predator/prey dynamic as a metaphor for judging people, and this time, it seems like the movie is going to use reptiles and how we react to them as a way to show them as the Others of Zootopia. Immigration and conversations about race through the context of an animated movie? Considering that The Bad Guys 2 spent a large portion of its runtime showing how the system sets up convicts to fail after they've served their time, there is plenty of room for commentary in animation. In another year. "Zoo" might have a shot in Best Original Song because it sounds pretty good, but another animated movie is likely walking away with that category.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar® winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces. Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

The Zootopia 2 voice cast is composed of an astounding pool of talent that also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story), and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl), who appear as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia. Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries; Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton (The Emperor's New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department's charming cheetah receptionist.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!