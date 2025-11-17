Seth Meyers Calls Out Trump For Not Giving Him a Cool Nickname & More

Posted in: Current News, Opinion, TV | Tagged: opinion, Seth Meyers, trump

"You guys! They said my name on TV! It's not often you hear the name Seth Meyers on TV before midnight. Now, as I've said before, I prefer to handle these situations the way you handle an angry driver who honks and flips you off on the highway — you just ignore them — unless you're in New Jersey, then, technically, that's a marriage proposal." And with that, Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers kicked off his "A Closer Look" segment. Meyers was responding to Donald Trump's latest attempt to distract from Trump's connections to the Epstein Files by targeting the late-night host for his criticisms of Trump (apparently, gaining the fawning approval of FCC Chair Brendan Carr).

"NBC's Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his 'show' is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!" Trump wrote on his version of social media over the weekend. But as much as he would like to feel special being targeted by Trump, Meyers admits that the list of those whom Trump has been attacking isn't exactly an exclusive one.

"I'm also aware that being attacked by the president this weekend doesn't make me special in any way, shape or form; I was simply on the same shitlist as Christopher Wray, James Comey, Indiana Republicans, Thomas Massie, Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene and and former President Joe Biden," Meyers shared. "In fact, the only person who Trump didn't seem to be mad at was Sean Connery, as he posted a 2008 article about Connery praising Trump's golf course with the words 'Blast from the past!' And I think it's a bad sign when the most positive thing someone said about you this weekend was from an article 17 years old by a man who died five years ago."

From there, Meyers threw on his copy editor's hat to call out Trump for his phrasing, including how "He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage" sounded like "something a dowager countess says in a Victorian murder-mystery while she's staring out the drawing room windows." Even the timing of Trump's post was confusing to Meyers, considering Trump posted on a Saturday, the day after a repeat aired as one usually does on Friday nights (with Meyers jokingly arguing that Trump "can't get mad a second time for the same thing").

Before wrapping the segment, Meyers referred back to Greene, who has had a recent and very public falling out with Trump. "I can't believe I'm saying this, but I finally have something in common with Marjorie Taylor Greene. You know, Trump's really bringing the country together. The only difference is, she got a cool nickname: 'Marjorie Traitor Greene' is way cooler than 'Marble Mouth Meyers.'"

