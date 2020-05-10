5 At Home Nerdy Summer Items from Fun.com!

With summer coming up just around the corner, it's time to find your perfect nerdy summer gear! Public parks and beaches are also starting to reopen, but you can also enjoy fun in the sun right where you live. Fun.com has some great summer items inspired by all of your favorite movies, shows, and comic books. These are a few of our favorite summer things. Maybe you'll find the perfect summer accessory in this list!

You've got a friend in this water shooter. Inspired by Woody's faithful companion Slinky Dog, you can have a ton of fun shooting water at your friends, family, or even your pets.

Poor Barb. She was taken from us way too soon in Stranger Things. But we can still honor her legacy while napping in the sun with this oversized beach blanket. No beach required, either.

Everyone's favorite round droid is ready to hang out with you this summer. You don't need a pool to have fun with BB-8 either. Pop this cutie in your shower, next to you on the couch, or even sunbathing on some grass!

Long day floating in the water? Maybe you just want to up your bath towel game. Just don't use this after midnight. You never know what kind of creatures you'll get when this gets wet…

If you are heading to an open beach, grab this delicious cheeseburger umbrella. Not only will it keep the sun's harmful UV rays off of you, but it'll help you practice safe social distancing! We can't promise it won't make you hungry, though.

