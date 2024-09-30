Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: d&d, ten speed press, The Young Adventurer's Collection Box Set 2

Dungeons & Dragons Young Adventurer's Collection Box Set 2 Is Out

Ten Speed Press has released a new collection as Dungeons & Dragons: The Young Adventurer's Collection Box Set 2 is now available

Curated by Jim Zub, Stacey King, and Andrew Wheeler, this set uses official WotC materials for authenticity.

Get Beasts & Behemoths, Dragons & Treasures, Places & Portals, and Artificers & Alchemy in one collection.

Discover memorable D&D monsters, legendary dragons, enchanted items, and adventure lore for $35.

Ten Speed Press has released a new set of books for younger D&D fans, as the Dungeons & Dragons: The Young Adventurer's Collection Box Set 2 is out now. In case you haven't checked out this series in the past, this is a tome of titles that has been designed to explain parts of the game to younger readers and players from the current Fifth Edition set. The series has been curated by Jim Zub, Stacey King, and Andrew Wheeler, all of whom have put their own mark on it while using official WotC materials to make them. This second set covers some of the more recently released titles in the series and fits well next to the first collection of books. We have more info below as this set is going for $35.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Young Adventurer's Collection Box Set 2

Immerse yourself in the fantastic magic and monsters of Dungeons & Dragons! This paperback collection introduces young fans to some of the exciting characters, locations, creatures, and magical elements useful for creating your own epic, adventure-filled D&D tales. Keep Beasts & Behemoths close at hand—this manual of monsters might save your life! This immersive bestiary introduces you to D&D's most memorable monsters, from the smallest demiliches to the most dangerous rocs.

No creature is more fascinating and terrifying to an adventurer than a dragon! Dragons & Treasures presents a one-of-a-kind course on the unique personalities, fabled treasures, and wondrous artifacts of the most legendary of creatures: dragons! Explore the geography, inhabitants, and legends of D&D realms with Places & Portals. Featuring fascinating lore, advice on wilderness survival, and the basics needed for any journey, this guide will help you traverse the worlds of D&D—and create your own! Discover wondrous enchanted items and curious constructs with Artificers & Alchemy. Learn about autonomous created creatures like the warforged, peculiar phenomena like eldritch storms, and sentient weapons like Snicker-Snack the Greatsword, as well as the artificers who make them.

