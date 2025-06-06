Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Fira X Wear, my hero academia

My Hero Academia: Crunchyroll and Fira X Wear Launch Fashion Line

Crunchyroll and Fira X Wear launched an exclusive Fira X Wear My Hero Academia collection fashion line, now available

The line is inspired by the anime's iconic sports uniforms and features bold, streetwear designs

Created by cosplayer Jasmine James, Fira X Wear becomes the first Black female-owned brand to partner with Crunchyroll

Three capsule drops are planned, with the first collection available now in a wide range of inclusive sizes

Fira X Wear, the innovative pop culture fashion brand created by world-renowned cosplayer and creator Jasmine James (@CutiePieSensei), today announced an exciting My Hero Academia licensed collection in collaboration with Crunchyroll the ultimate home for anime worldwide, now available for purchase in North America. Celebrating the upcoming final season of the beloved anime show, the collection will be released in three capsule collections—in addition to the first, which was released today, the second will launch in fall 2025, and the third in winter 2025. The partnership marks an important milestone as Fira X Wear is also the first black female-owned fashion brand to partner with Crunchyroll.

"Anime has always been a powerful source of inspiration, but fashion hasn't always reflected the depth and artistry of the stories we love," said Fira X Wear Founder Jasmine James. "With our new My Hero Academia collection in collaboration with Crunchyroll, we're reimagining what anime-inspired style can look like—something that feels elevated, expressive, and authentic. This partnership is a huge moment for us and for fans, because it proves that anime fashion can be more than merch. It can be a statement."

Introducing the Fira X Wear My Hero Academia Collection

The first Fira X Wear My Hero Academia collection is inspired by the iconic sports uniform featured in the series and manga, combining dynamic storytelling and creative, cool street fashion. In the first capsule collection, bold blue, red, and white markings and subtle embroidered, branded embellishments adorn a mixed-material cropped hoodie, stylized utility jacket, futuristic cargo sweatpants, and fitted romper. Designed to be inclusive, the collection of separates can be mixed and matched and is available in a wide range of sizes.

"This My Hero Academia collection from Fira X Wear is going to allow fans to 'Be The Main Character' and embrace what the series means to them," said Anna Songco Adamian, VP of Global Consumer Products at Crunchyroll. "The anime fandom continues to grow, and we can't wait for new and longtime fans alike to express their love for the medium through this special collaboration."

Fira X Wear empowers fans to "Be the Main Character" by redefining fan fashion, allowing them to embody their favorite characters like never before. The brand is led by James, whose roots are in costume design and visual storytelling as a video game character concept artist, who shapes its distinct creative vision. Inspired by prior collaborations with major entertainment brands like Marvel, Warner Bros., Riot, and Prime Video, James founded Fira X Wear to blend fearless creativity, craftsmanship, and effortless style. With a cheeky nod to the games, books, series, and movies fans love, Fira X Wear encourages them to embrace their power, style, and individuality.

For more information and to purchase the first capsule collection, check out the website.

