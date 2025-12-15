Posted in: Nerd Food, NFL, Pop Culture | Tagged: Anheuser-Busch, Blizzard Brew, bud light, Buffalo Bills

Bud Light Releases New Snow-Brewed Beer With the Buffalo Bills

Bud Light has released a special brew for the Buffalo Bills, as they have used real snow as part of the mix for the stadium's final season

Article Summary Bud Light teams up with the Buffalo Bills to launch a limited-edition snow-brewed beer for fans.

Real Buffalo snow was used in the brewing process at Anheuser-Busch's Baldwinsville, NY brewery.

Blizzard Brew comes in custom 16 oz. cans, available at Buffalo retailers and home games this season.

Bud Light extends its partnership with the Bills and adds NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer as a stadium sponsor.

Anheuser-Busch has teamed up with the Buffalo Bills to send their current home stadium away in style with a special Snow-Brewed Bud Light. As NFL fans already know, this is the last season the Bills will be playing at Highmark Stadium before it gets torn down and they move into the new shiny home next door. One of the most iconic traditions at the stadium is the Bills Mafia shoveling the place out of feet of snow every single time a blizzard blows through the city. In that tradition, Bud Light has taken real Buffalo snow and used it as the base for a special brew called "Blizzard Brew" to be served at the remaining home games. Which will be against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 28, and the New York Jets on January 4. We have more details below from the announcement.

Bud Light Blizzard Brew

Following the first snowfall at Highmark Stadium earlier this season, Bud Light and the Bills joined forces to collect the snow and transport it to Anheuser-Busch's brewery in Baldwinsville, NY. There, the snow was integrated in the brewing process to create a limited-edition brew that will be included in custom 16 oz. cans and packaging. The "Blizzard Brew" will be available at participating retailers in the Buffalo area and wherever Bills Mafia enjoys the final regular season home game. Bills legend Andre Reed, who played 15 seasons for the franchise, will join Bud Light and the Bills at Highmark Stadium during the final regular-season home game to help commemorate the stadium and the Bills Mafia with a "Blizzard Brew."

With the multi-year sponsorship extension, Bud Light will remain an official American beer sponsor of the franchise while Anheuser-Busch adds NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer as its hard seltzer sponsor. The two brands will continue enhancing the game day experience at the new Highmark Stadium with the Bud Light Touchdown Club and Bud Light Backyard, along with sponsored space in the stadium concourse. Additionally, both Bud Light and NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer will be integrated across local community programming, social media content, VIP experiences and more.

"It's no secret Bills Mafia is one of the most passionate fanbases in sports, with fans in Buffalo and beyond who will do anything for their team," said Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light at Anheuser-Busch. "That dedication is on full display when they show up to Highmark Stadium with shovels in hand, and we couldn't be more honored to show up for Bills fans by creating a brew that both showcases and celebrates their years of commitment to the team."

"Bud Light has been a partner of the Buffalo Bills for nearly twenty-five years, and we're very excited to continue our partnership with a program that brings Bills Mafia's passion and Buffalo's legendary weather together in a never-before-done way. We're thrilled to officially bring 'Blizzard Brew' to life for our fans," said Jason Hartlund, Bills Chief Commercial Officer.

