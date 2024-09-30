Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Angel Reese, Reese’s Puffs

Angel Reese Takes Over The Reese's Puffs Box For Her Own Promotion

Angel Reese can now be found on the box of Reese's Puffs for a limited time, as the Double-Double Queen reigns over breakfast

Article Summary WNBA star Angel Reese is now featured on Reese's Puffs cereal boxes, combining her basketball and fashion flair.

Reese's Puffs launch celebrates Angel's talents, with limited-edition boxes showcasing her unique style.

Angel Reese expresses joy in partnering with a brand that matches her childhood dream and personal passions.

General Mills praises Angel's dual talents, continuing the brand's tradition of culturally relevant collaborations.

General Mills has launched a new box cover for Reese's Puffs featuring WNBA player Angel Reese, as the Chicago Sky player makes the cereal her own for a bit. As you can see from the image here, the box now has a special cover as the Double-Double Queen, which you can find on shelves right now. There's no change to the cereal; it's just a fun promotion, the same way you see athletes on Wheaties. But with a little bit more flair. We have more details from the company here.

Angel X Reese's Puffs

With a name you can't ignore, Reese's Puffs cereal is proud to celebrate Angel's talents in both basketball and fashion as an ode to the brand's classic dualities like chocolate and peanut butter, and milk and cereal. In the coming weeks, the basketball all-star and fashion icon will be featured on limited-edition "Angel X Reese's Puffs" cereal boxes, showcasing four unique back-of-box designs. The release will be followed by an exciting collaboration later this year that continues to blend her creativity and passions for basketball and fashion. Angel, a forward with Chicago, is already making a name for herself in her rookie season after a record-setting collegiate career. Off the court, Angel is a trend-setting fashion icon, dropping signature collections with many household brands and sporting eye-catching pre-game looks.

"I'm so excited to partner with such an iconic brand. Not only does this fulfill my childhood dream of being on a cereal box, but there couldn't be a better fit for me to join forces with than Reese's Puffs cereal," said Angel Reese. "This collaboration is such an honor, and I can't wait for fans to get their hands on the cereal box and see what's next in this partnership."

"Reese's Puffs cereal believes that two is always better as one, and Angel is the perfect partner to demonstrate just that as she authentically owns both of her passions and inspires others to do the same," said Brandon Tyrrell, Senior Brand Experience Manager at General Mills. "Reese's Puffs cereal has become synonymous with cultural relevance after partnering with some of the most influential and inspiring artists, musicians, designers – and now athletes – and fans are going to eat this one up."

