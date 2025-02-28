Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms Reveals Multiple New Flavors For St. Patrick's Day

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day every morning in March with a different flavor of Lucky Charms, including one that turns your milk green

Article Summary New Lucky Charms flavors celebrate St. Patrick's Day with green milk and magical marshmallows.

Jumbo Rainbows and Birthday Cake flavors bring 90s nostalgia and a festive twist to breakfast.

Returning 'Just Magical Marshmallows' offer fans more gluten-free snacking and baking fun.

Limited-edition green milk cereal creates festive treats and decorations for the season.

General Mills will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day and the month of March in their own style with several new Lucky Charms flavors. The team has brought back one of the more iconic flavors in the Limited Edition Magic Clovers option, which will turn the milk green as it sits in the bowl, along with yellow and gold marshmallows to stand out. They also have a new Birthday Cake flavor being added to the mix, as well as the return of Jumbo Rainbows, which we remember eating back in the '90s. We have more details on everything they are releasing.

Lucky Charms – March 2025 Flavors

NEW! Lucky Charms Rainbow Sprinkles: Celebrate every morning with our birthday cake-flavored cereal featuring a touch of confetti sprinkles for a festive twist. Now available at Walmart and rolling out nationwide in April!

Celebrate every morning with our birthday cake-flavored cereal featuring a touch of confetti sprinkles for a festive twist. Now available at Walmart and rolling out nationwide in April! NEW! Lucky Charms Jumbo Rainbow: For the first time ever, we're supersizing the magic with Jumbo Rainbow marshmallows for an even more enchanting breakfast experience. Coming to shelves nationwide this April!

For the first time ever, we're supersizing the magic with Jumbo Rainbow marshmallows for an even more enchanting breakfast experience. Coming to shelves nationwide this April! Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows: Because fans can't get enough of our super-powered, gluten-free marshmallow charms, we're launching two new variations of our marshmallow-only cereals for all your snacking and baking adventures: NEW! Jumbo Rainbow Just Magical Marshmallows: Featuring all of Lucky's charms, except with the new super-sized Rainbow charms within, beginning in April. RETURNING! Limited-Edition St. Patrick's Day Just Magical Marshmallows: A must-have for those feeling extra lucky with specially themed marshmallows now at Target.

Because fans can't get enough of our super-powered, gluten-free marshmallow charms, we're launching two new variations of our marshmallow-only cereals for all your snacking and baking adventures: Turns Milk Green Cereal: Our festive cereal with special green clovers that magically transform cereal milk from white to green is back for a limited time! Fans can enjoy the cereal as is, or string together the marshmallows to create St. Patrick's Day decorations, top ice cream sundaes, or use the cereal to bake leprechaun-approved treats.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!