Jet-Puffed Offers Easter Egg Alternative With Marshmallow Dyeing Kit
Jet-Puffed has released the Dip & Decorate Dozen Kit, designed for you to color marshmallows instead of eggs for this very expensive Easter
Article Summary
- Jet-Puffed launches the Marshmallow Dyeing Kit for affordable Easter fun amid high egg prices in 2025.
- Color marshmallows like eggs with safe, edible food coloring—perfect for family-friendly activities.
- Kit includes rainbow food colorings, decorating pens, tongs, and large Jet-Puffed marshmallows.
- Create Easter masterpieces at a fraction of the cost using Jet-Puffed's Dip & Decorate Dozen kit.
Jet-Puffed is offering up a solution for Easter in the middle of the absolutely ridiculous situation around eggs in 2025 with the Marshmallow Dyeing Kit. We really don't want to write about the price of eggs, because we already see it written a thousand times a day on any given social media platform by people who think they know how economics works to people who just need cake ingredients. So we're just going to sum it all up and say this is a really stupid time in America, and eggs cost more than they're actually worth.
This presents a problem for anyone wanting to do Easter activities with eggs, as you now need to take out a house payment to do an egg hunt. So Jet-Puffed has released the Dip & Decorate Dozen Kit on the market today. You can color their marshmallows the same way you would do eggs, but cheaper, with food coloring that's safe to eat. We have more details below as the kit will only cost you $2, not including marshmallows.
Jet-Puffed Dip & Decorate Dozen Kit
- Six varieties of rainbow food colorings
- Bright, fine-point decorating pens and drizzles for custom designs (Bunny whiskers, anyone?!)
- Miniature tongs that make it easy for the whole family to participate in the decorating
- 24 oz bag of Jet-Puffed Jumbo Extra Large Marshmallows