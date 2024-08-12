Posted in: Comics, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: camden, we can be heroes

Anyone Want to See "We Can Be Heroes" in Camden This Week?

We Can Be Heroes is a new superheroic play premiering this week in London as part of the Camden Fringe. Anyone going?

I like living in London. One of the many reasons I love it so is its huge access to culture, high culture, low culture, pop culture, alternative culture, there's lots of… stuff. And I like going to lots of it. Of course, spending lots, I am less keen on, which is why I am the king of the coupon, the deal, two-for-one, the daytime matinee, anything going. I also use the Central Tickets app, which has a section for "seat filling" when productions have sold all they reckon they are going to sell and now just want to fill the place so it looks good. Often you will find me working from the Union in the afternoon in Soho, and checking to see if anything interesting has popped up,

And today it has. We Can Be Heroes, as part of the Camden Fringe. If you want to join me tonight for its premiere, or go on the next couple of nights, you can pick up a ticket here

We Can Be Heroes (Camden Fringe)

Lion and Unicorn Theatre, 42-44 Gaisford St, Kentish Town, London, NW5 2ED

Mon 12th Aug – Wed 14th Aug, 8:30pm

The main character, Peanut, tells a story of her brother – a superhero scared of the rain, thunder and… everything else. So what makes a hero, really? Bravery or fear? What we run towards or what we run away from? The events that build us up or break us down? Through memories and stories of people who met their brother, Peanut unravels a painting of his life from childhood to adolescence, a point he never made it past. Maybe not all heroes are fit for the job… or maybe it is all a matter of perspective?

Written By: Anna Krauze

Directed By: Coral Tarran

Performed by Anna Krauze and Jack Hesketh

Running Time: 60 mins

Content Advisory: Mentions of mental health issues (depression), suicide and assault. Praise For Previous Work:

"Dark, funny, compelling script. Highly recommend." Simon Nelson, BBC Writersroom

"A powerfully written and a thoroughly engaging play." UK Theatre Web ★★★★★

"It is a bold and courageous bit of storytelling from a charismatic and gifted actor." Channel 4 The Camden Fringe is a performing arts festival, established in 2006, which takes place in Camden during August. Anyone and everyone is welcome to apply. Previous fringe events have encompassed new writing, opera, musicals, stand-up, sketch comedy, dance, cabaret, poetry, opera, mentalism, improvisation and Q&As.

