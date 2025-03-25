Posted in: Minecraft, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Go Gurt

Minecraft Arrives On Go-GURT Packages For Limited Time

Go-GURT is partnering with Minecraft to add the video game to its packaging for a limited time, which includes special game discounts

Article Summary Discover limited-edition Minecraft-themed Go-GURT packages, perfect for quick, fun snacking.

Enjoy $5 game credits with each purchase, ideal for Minecraft fans eager to enhance their gameplay.

Unveil hidden surprises within each tube and play Minecraft-inspired Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Grab $10 of Minecraft Go-GURT and get a $5 discount code, just in time for the Minecraft Movie release!

Yoplait and Xbox Game Studios have come together for a quick promotion, as Minecraft will be featured on Go-GURT packages for a couple of months. We're assuming this is part of the promotion for the film without it being a direct tie-in to the movie, as you'll see characters from the video game on packages with a special image revealed as you eat the yogurt inside. Plus, each package comes with a special $5 credit to use in the game. We have the details below, as they should be on store shelves now.

Minecraft x Go-GURT

Whether building in the blocky universe or tackling real-world fun, Minecraft Go-GURT is the perfect on-the-go snack. Inspired by the boundless creativity of Minecraft, these easy-to-open, limited-edition tubes bring the thrill of the activity to snack time. Just like Minecraft empowers kids to craft their own worlds, Go-GURT offers a mess-free, delicious way to fuel their imaginations with unique in-tube surprises. Think Rock, Paper, Scissors, but Minecraft edition! Grab a friend, slurp-to-reveal a Diamond, Paper, or Pickaxe, and see who wins! Now through May 15, when fans buy $10 of Minecraft Go-GURT, they can redeem their receipt for a $5 discount code for the Minecraft Shop – just in time to gear up for A Minecraft Movie, in theaters April 4.

The easy-to-open yogurt tubes are a convenient on-the-go snack or part of an easy gluten-free breakfast. Pack frozen snacks for school lunch box that thaw by lunchtime. Portioned in two-ounce yogurt tubes, the packs contain flavored yogurt individual snacks with playful designs kids will love. Yoplait Go-GURT is a snack made with live and active yogurt cultures. Each kid's yogurt tube contains no high fructose corn syrup and no colors from artificial sources. Every serving contains vitamins A and D, with calcium. Store in the refrigerator or freezer and keep cold until you're ready to enjoy. For best product quality, remove from freezer 2-3 minutes before consuming and do not refreeze after thawing. Yoplait brings goodness to everyday moments, one serving of yum at a time.

