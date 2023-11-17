Posted in: Nerd Food, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Pop Culture | Tagged: Arby's, Good Burger, Good Burger 2

Arby's Introduces Good Burger Meal For The Film's Promotion

Arby's has launched a new promotion tied to Good Burger 2, as the fast-food chain is selling a special meal, available now.

Arby's is working with Paramount for a special promotion with Good Burger 2, as they have launched a new meal tied to the Paramount+ film. Dudes and dudes alike can go to one of their locations and snag the new Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, which has technically been on the menu since 2022, but now it has been paired with crinkle-cut fries and a strawberry milkshake to make it a proper meal, just like you would get in the fictional fast-food joint. The event will only be available for a short time as a special combo meal you can order; however, if you want to keep up the act, you can also buy a special Good Burger outfit via Arby's online shop. The collection includes a grey crewneck sweatshirt and a black t-shirt, both available right now. Here's a couple quotes about the promotion.

"Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching Good Burger when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby's evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends," said Ellen Rose, Arby's Chief Marketing Officer. "Partnering with Paramount+ to offer the Good Burger 2 Meal lets us connect with our audience in a relevant yet unexpected way – and also showcase our Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, which is a really good burger, to new fans."

"Paramount Brand Studio is thrilled to collaborate with Arby's to bring "Home of the Good Burger" to life through a multifaceted campaign that will immerse fans in the iconic world of Good Burger 2," said Michelle Zoni, SVP of Activation, Paramount Brand Studio. "Through co-branded creative, in-store activations, consumer products, and more, we are creating shared experiences for fans that will not only build excitement for the movie's release on Paramount+, but also for the Good Burger 2 meal, which is the perfect kickoff to this partnership."

