Starry To Donate $333K To HBCU Students In Prizes & Scholarships

Starry announced this week they will be donating $333k toward HBCU students in prizes and scholarships, with rapper Lil Durk.

Four HBCUs to compete for scholarships, NIL deals, and an NBA Tip-Off trip.

PepsiCo Foundation unlocks $80k in additional academic scholarships.

Contests include basketball challenges; S-T-A-R-R-Y game winner gets major prizes.

Starry announced this week they have teamed up with rapper and basketball fan Lil Durk for a different kind of basketball competition. The Starry Fizz Fest is going to HBCU colleges this Spring. This will be a competition in which those who prove themselves will be able to snag some of the $333k in prizes and scholarships that will be awarded in the process. We have more details about the events for you below from the company, and if you happen to be at one of these colleges and got a knack for hoops, take full advantage of this and see if you can get in on the rewards.

Starry Fizz Fest

This spring, students across four HBCUs—Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Jackson State University, and Morgan State University—will have a shot at more than $333,000 in scholarships and prizes, including a chance to secure an NIL deal traditionally reserved for student-athletes, giving a student a first-of-its-kind opportunity to become one of the new faces of Starry. The winner will get an all-expenses paid trip to Kia NBA Tip-Off later this year. And like a true star with an NIL deal, their name, image and likeness will be featured on promotional materials for Starry Fizz Fest 2.0. No stranger to holding his own in an arena, Lil Durk is showing students how any fan can have the skills to win and will be making a surprise campus appearance to check out the competition. For the stars off the court, Starry is also partnering with the PepsiCo Foundation to unlock $80,000 in scholarships across the four universities. The PepsiCo Foundation will award $20,000 to one student at each university to go towards their education to help foster their long-term educational and professional growth. Eligible students can apply online.

Starry Fizz Fest will tip off at Norfolk State University on March 29, followed by Hampton University on April 1, Jackson State University on April 20, and Morgan State University on April 26. Participating students will get the chance to play S-T-A-R-R-Y (a spin on the popular game of H-O-R-S-E), 3PT Knockout (a three-point shootout contest reflective of the Starry NBA All-Star and HBCU Classic tailgate footprint), and Shaky Shot (inspired by the classic arcade game, with a moving backboard) to claim prizes like Starry merch and gift cards. For the game of S-T-A-R-R-Y, students will have three minutes to earn six letters by successfully scoring specified shots around the court until a participant spells out S-T-A-R-R-Y where the fastest time on campus wins. One winner from each school will represent their campus at a final competition to showcase their skills and earn major bragging rights.

