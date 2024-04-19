Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cereal, general mills

General Mills Launches Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle With New Lineup

General Mills rolled out seven new breakfast offerings that are more geeky and experimental, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle.

General Mills has decided to load up on more geeky and experimental cereals this month, as they launched a new line of interesting combos, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle. The company has seven new breakfast meals out on the market right now that play more into the experimentation side of things. These include a new double chocolate version of Lucky Charms, a Cocoa Almond granola bar, Fruity Cheerios, and the new CTC Waffle flavor. We have the rundown of all the new options below, as they are out now at your local grocer.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle: Cinnamon Toast Crunch is an iconic cereal in its original form, but has also been known to dabble in other beloved breakfast flavors. The CTC squares come in playfully intricate waffle shapes with natural maple flavor and blasted with irresistible Cinnadust for an absurdly delicious way to start the morning.

Peach Mango Cheerios: This brand-new delicious blend of Cheerios flavor brings the goodness of the orchard to your cereal bowl! Each "O" is packed with the taste of ripe peaches and mangoes for the perfect way to start a sunshine-filled day.

Fruity Cheerios: This returning seasonal flavor helps you kick off your family's day the right way with tasty Fruity Cheerios. Back by popular demand, this Cheerios variety is bursting with fruity flavors the whole family will love!

Cascadian Farm Organic Protein Granola Cocoa Almond: This popular granola now comes in a larger format in a standup resealable pouch. This harmonious medley of rich cocoa, almonds and granola is made with whole-grain oats, perfect for sweetening up your morning or fueling your afternoon. With 9 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving, keep a pouch of organic granola in the pantry for busy morning routines or a yummy dessert topping.

Cascadian Farm Organic Mini Fruitfuls: Mini-fy your morning with the delight of Cascadian Farm Organic Mini Fruitfuls Cereal, one the first-ever mini cereal offerings from the brand! The classic gluten-free, sweetened organic cereal with 18g of whole grain now comes in a delightful mini form, sure to add more fun to any breakfast table.



Cascadian Farm Organic Cereal Mini Cookies n Crème: Get your hands on another new mini offering from the brand with Cascadian Farm's new Organic Cereal Mini Cookies n Creme! This upbeat mix of chocolate-y cookie cereal and crème-flavored bits will have the whole family running to grab a bowl.



Chocolatey Chocolate Lucky Charms: It's your lucky day! Lucky Charms is introducing a brand-new chocolate-on-chocolate twist! Dip your spoon into a double-chocolate pot-of-gold that features a delicious combination of NEW chocolate-flavored marshmallows and chocolate Lucky Charms classic cereal bits that will satisfy your taste buds all morning.

