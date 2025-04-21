Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bomb Pop, Wells Enterprises

Bomb Pop Releases New Extremes Sour Flavors For Summer

Bomb Pop has revealed a new flavor hitting the market for the Summer, as they made a new set of sour flavors called Extremes

Article Summary Discover Bomb Pop's new Extremes with sour flavors perfect for summer.

Try Super Sour Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Cherry Limeade.

Each pop offers a bold sour kick and a sweet, fruity finish.

Win free 12-packs in Bomb Pop's April giveaway at BombPop.com/PuckerUp.

Wells Enterprises revealed a brand new release for Bomb Pop for the Summer, as you can now get the new Bomb Pop Extremes with four sour flavors. The four flavors out now include the returning Super Sopur Blue Raspberry and Strawberry, as well as the new Cherry Limeade. The company also has a Fire Cherry flavor listed on their website for those looking for some spice added to their sour. What's more, the team are giving away free samples of the flavors ina new giveaway running until the end of April, which we have more info about below.

Bomb Pop Extremes

Bomb Pop Extremes is excited to add Super Sour Cherry Limeade to its all-star lineup, joining the ranks of Super Sour Blue Raspberry and Super Sour Strawberry. Each pop in the trio recreates the classic, refreshing ice pop with an intensely fruity, electrifying jolt—still in the iconic rocket shape fans know and love. With a bold sour kick followed by a sweet finish, these pops take taste buds on an unforgettable journey. It's three layers of extraordinary flavor in one ice pop. Think the sour can be conquered? Let's find out. Good luck—it's going to be needed!

Extremes Giveaway

To help satisfy the boldest cravings, Bomb Pop is giving away 10,000 free 12-packs to take lucky fans' taste buds on a mega-flavorful adventure. From April 14 to April 30, fans can claim a free 12-pack of Bomb Pop Extremes at BombPop.com/PuckerUp, unlocking an electrifying sour rush with a sweet, fruity finish. And that's just the beginning—each claim also grants entry into a sweepstakes to win one of the summer's most epic flavor experiences: the Sour Ones #PuckerUpChallenge Pack. This ultimate sour experience will put even the bravest snackers to the test. What's inside? That's a secret for now but trust us—it's going to be face-contorting, lip-smacking fun!

