Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Betty Crocker, wicked

Betty Crocker Reveals New Wicked Color-Changing Baking Mixes

Betty Crocker has a number of new items on the way, as they are doing a cross-promotion with the film Wicked with green and pink items

Article Summary Betty Crocker partners with the film Wicked to launch color-changing baking mixes featuring pink and green options.

New Cookie Dough Pops and Cupcakes reveal their color as you mix, inspired by Elphaba and Glinda's iconic colors.

Six classic Betty Crocker products get "Wicked" makeovers, combining two baking mixes for unique treats.

Exciting items include Fantabulous Brookie, Thrillifying Cupcake, and Outstandiful Cookie Pie mixes.

In a brand new cross-promotional event, Betty Crocker has several new items out to help promote the release of the film Wicked. The company has taken several products they already make, as well as some new ones, and given them the Wicked sparkle, if you will. A few of these products have pink and green coloring to them, as you can choose between Galinda and Elphaba for the kind of treat you desire. But also, being very real about the subject, they've also just taken a few things and slapped the film's branding on the side with little to no change whatsoever. (Hey, we're down with unique items, but we're also calling out shameless branding.) We have more details on the items ass the first film arrives in theaters on November 22.

Betty Crocker x Wicked

Betty Crocker's brand new Cookie Dough Pops and Cupcakes feature the brand's first-ever color-reveal baking mixes that change colors as you stir in the ingredients, revealing if you'll be baking up a positively green treat like Elphaba or perfectly pink like Glinda — as an ode to the iconic main characters of the film! And that's not all! Defy gravity with six classic Betty Crocker products featuring new Wickedly Better Together recipe combinations. Each Betty Crocker brownie, cake, and cookie mix, as well as frosting, is packaged in special "Wicked"-themed boxes that combine two baking mixes for one darlingest treat that is sure to please everyone in the Land of Oz:

Fantabulous Brookie: Some things are just better together — like combining Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and Delights Supreme Triple Chunk Brownie Mix.

Thrillifying Cupcake: Defy gravity with Betty Crocker Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix and Fudge Brownie Mix.

Outstandiful Cookie Pie: Change yourself for good by mixing Betty Crocker Delights Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix and Rich & Creamy Vanilla Frosting.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!