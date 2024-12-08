Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, VidCon | Tagged: VidCon

VidCon Reveals First Details For 2025 Anaheim Convention

VidCon organizers have revealed the first set of details about what to expect from the 2025 Anaheim Convention, including attendees

Article Summary VidCon 2025 to host 40+ top creators at Anaheim Convention Center, June 19-21.

First featured creators include A.J. & Big Justice, Adam Rose, and many more.

Tickets available for Community, Creator, and Industry tracks starting in May.

Now part of FAN EXPO, expect live performances, panels, meet & greets.

Organizers for VidCon have confirmed some of the first details about the 2025 Anaheim Convention, including several of the confirmed attendees for the event. The team revealed over 40 content creators and presenters who will be a part of this year's event, taking place once again at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 19-21, 2025. The team also confirmed ticket sales for certain industry levels, with more going on sale this coming May. We have the finer details for you below of who you can expect to see, as that list will probably balloon sometime in March when we get closer to the event.

VidCon 2025 Anaheim – First Announcements

Over 40 of the world's most popular creators across gaming, art, comedy, beauty, and lifestyle are confirmed to attend so far, with many more to be announced in the coming months as programming and show details continue to solidify. The first 40+ Featured Creators confirmed for VidCon Anaheim 2025 so far include: A.J. & Big Justice, Adam Rose, aimsey, Anna McNulty, Anthony Po (Anthpo), Astro Alexandra, Audity, Carter Kench, Cash, Chad Chad, CircleToonsHD, cuptoast, Daniel Thrasher, KREW, Eddy Burback, elliot, Ericka Bozeman (Boze vs. The World), Ethobot, FunkyFrogBait, Hannahxxrose, Hew Moran, IBella, illymation, Infamous Swoosh, Jason Linton (DadLifeJason), JellyBean, Jenny Hoyos, Jessica Kaylee, jmancurly, Jordan Howlett, Kalen Allen, Kevin Langue, KreekCraft, Landen Purifoy, Megha Rethin, Nico, QCP, TD BRICKS, Tubbo, V Spehar (UnderTheDeskNews), and VMT.

Attendees can purchase tickets for the show and choose from VidCon's three signature tracks – Community, Creator, and Industry. Each ticket type is aimed at ensuring attendees get the most value and exposure from their experience based on who they are within the content creator ecosystem. For the first time, VidCon will offer single-day Thursday tickets and family bundles for single-day tickets; all single-day tickets will go on sale in May.

In August, VidCon became part of the FAN EXPO business. With more than one million fans across North America, FAN EXPO is the largest comic con event producer in the world, bringing together pop culture enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate all things fandom. With this new home for VidCon, the 2025 flagship show in Anaheim will continue to feature superstar and emerging creators, live performances, panels, fireside chats, Featured Creator meet & greets, innovative brand activations, and so much more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!