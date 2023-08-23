Posted in: Comics, Cosplay, Movies, Netflix, Pop Culture | Tagged: cosplay, Rebel Moon, zack snyder

Costume Displays From Rebel Moon For All You Zack Snyder Cosplayers

This morning, the Soho Hotel hosted Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Netflix, showing off the trailer for the new Rebel Moon movie.

Yesterday morning, the Soho Hotel in London's West End hosted Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Netflix, showing off the trailer for the new Rebel Moon movie, coming out on the 22nd of December with its sequel on the 19th of April. We also got a look at some Rebel Moon costume displays appearing for the first time. And obviously, the kind of thing that cosplay designers will want to try and get a likeness for, for the upcoming convention season. As well as revealing a few interesting truths about the movie. Such as the language used on the top of the Priest's hat. One of four fully functioning languages used in Rebel Moon… take a walk around the gallery, and I'll try and embed some TikTok videos at the end shortly as well… consider this your full premium Bleeding Cool service across the media.

Rebel Moon is directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay co-written with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, based on a story he also created. The film stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Sir Anthony Hopkins. Rebel Moon is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023, by Netflix with Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, to follow on the 19th of April, 2024. They were filmed simultaneously. "In a universe controlled by the corrupt government of the Mother World, the moon of Veldt is threatened by the forces of the Imperium, the army of the Mother World controlled by Regent Balisarius. Kora, a former member of the Imperium who seeks redemption for her past in the leadership of the oppressive government, tasks herself to recruit warriors from across the galaxy to make a stand against the Mother World's forces before they return to the planet."

