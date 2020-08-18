BTS Drops Teaser For First English Language Single Dynamite

BTS fans are in a tizzy this morning as the first teaser for their new video, and single "Dynamite" dropped this morning. The song has a disco vibe to it, as the boys all look like they stepped right out of the 70's dancing around as only they do. Both the song and video for Dynamite will release this Friday after BTS teased that the song was coming back in July. This song is also self-produced, not a remix like previous English-sung songs 'MIC Drop" and "Waste It On Me." You can see the Dynamite teaser released this morning down below.

BTS Fans Have Been Waiting For This Moment

"We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible," BTS revealed on the Korean broadcasting app V Live. "Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times, and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans. The song is upbeat and sung in English, just like 'MIC Drop' and 'Waste It on Me.' We thought that the song sounded perfect, as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh."

BTS holds sway like only a few select artists in pop music right now, so anytime they put something out like this, their legion of fans swarm and make it pretty much the only thing you will see on Twitter all day. Get ready for an entire week of K-Pop twitter taking over everyone. The new BTS single, Dynamite, will drop this coming Friday, along with an all-new video for the song.