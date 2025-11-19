Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: BuzzBallz, christmas, Elf

BuzzBallz Unveils All-New Elf-Themed Flavor Cocktail

BuzzBallz has a new flavor available for the holidays themed to the film Elf, as you can get Ballz On The Wallz this season

Exclusive Ballz on the Wallz LED-lit shelf kit drops in three waves starting November 14 for $25 via ReserveBar.

Each kit includes six vodka-based BuzzBallz in festive flavors, perfect for holiday parties and gifting.

Shelf features reusable ice packs, keeping drinks chilled for hours and doubling as a year-round display.

BuzzBallz decided to do something for the holidays this year, as they have created a special flavored cocktail tied to the classic holiday film Elf. The team has created this limited-edition Maple Syrup Sundae flavor of their popular ready-to-drink vodka cans, complete with an LED-lit cooling station, ready to be put on display, looking like Christmas ornaments you can drink from. Each kit will be available for $25 exclusively at the beginning at 10 am each drop day, as some are available now with more coming on November 22 and December 3. We have more details below about hwo to get them yourself.

BuzzBallz – Ballz On The Wallz

Using ReserveBar, fans can grab the exclusive Ballz on the Wallz cooling shelf, featuring LED lighting and a pull-out drawer for cooling packs, designed to keep BuzzBallz perfectly chilled and ready to spread holiday cheer for all. Each limited-edition shelf comes stocked with six of BuzzBallz' new holiday flavor, Elf Maple Syrup Sundae BuzzBallz, inspired by the holiday film Elf. Three limited waves of Ballz on the Wallz kits will drop this gifting season: November 14, November 22, and December 3.

With its built-in cooling chamber, eye-catching glow, and sleek design made to show off BuzzBallz' signature round shape, Ballz on the Wallz is the ultimate holiday conversation starter. The shelf's reusable ice packs keep your drinks perfectly chilled for up to three hours – no cords, no outlets, just frosty BuzzBallz on demand. Even after the holidays are over, this one-of-a-kind shelf keeps the party going, ready to display every BuzzBallz flavor year-round. Elf Maple Syrup Sundae is a limited-time BuzzBallz offering new for the 2025 season. Featuring a delicious, creamy mix of some of Buddy the Elf's favorite food groups, including maple syrup and marshmallow flavors, it's available in 187ml and 200ml sizes in stores nationwide through the holiday season, while supplies last.

