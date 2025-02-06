Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Totino's, Totino's Pizza Rolls

Totino's Pizza Rolls Reveals New Ramen Noodle Flavors

If you like the taste of Totino’s Pizza Rolls and wish they were in noodles, there's good news as two new ramen noodle flavors are coming

Article Summary Totino's introduces ramen in Cheese and Buffalo Chicken Pizza flavors for snack enthusiasts.

Available at Walmart from March, these ramen cups are priced at a budget-friendly $1.88.

Watch out for Super Bowl ads promoting these pizza-inspired ramen noodles.

Combining favorite pizza and ramen tastes, it’s a delicious new way to snack.

General Mills has introduced a new snack to the line of Totino's Pizza Rolls, as you can soon get a new set of ramen noodle flavors. When we first saw these, we really weren't sure what to make of them. But as you can see, the company has taken two flavors from its line of Pizza Rolls and has converted them into microwavable noodles to eat right out of the cup. We're not entirely sure what made them go for Buffalo Chicken and just Cheese pizza flavors, especially when you know there's got to be a bigger audience for people who are into Pepperoni or Supreme flavor, even if they went for Ham or Sausage.

We suspect you're going to hear more about these during the Super Bowl, as it sounds like Totino's is going to have a few ads running during the big game this coming Sunday. Totino's Ramen Noodles will be available at Walmart locations nationwide at the start of March, being sold at the suggested retail price of $1.88. We have a little more info about them for you here.

Totino's Pizza Rolls Ramen Noodles

Totino's Pizza Rolls are a snack-time favorite, and with 43% of Totino's lovers also buying Ramen products, Totino's has created a game-winning combo: pizza-flavored ramen! Totino's Pizza Rolls Ramen Noodles blend the savory, cheesy flavors of pizza with the warm, slurpable goodness of ramen. This exciting mashup is available in two mouth-watering varieties:

Cheese Pizza : Enjoy the flavors you know and love from Totino's Pizza Rolls now in a cup filled with cheesy noodles, tomato sauce, and oregano.

Buffalo-Style Chicken Pizza : This classic flavor pairing takes on a whole new form with tangy, spicy buffalo sauce mixed with buttery, savory chicken and hints of cheese in these gooey noodles.

