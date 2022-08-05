CASETiFY Announces Disney & Pixar's Toy Story Collection

CASETiFY has announced its latest collection featuring Disney and Pixar's beloved franchise, Toy Story. The exclusive collaboration with Pixar will bring the playful world of Toy Story off the screen and onto CASETiFY's best-selling accessories. Fans looking to rep Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang can sign up now for priority access to shop the collection, ahead of launch on Aug 16.

Since 1995, the Toy Story franchise has captured the hearts of multiple generations while celebrating friendships that last a lifetime. Now, fans of any age can relive their best childhood memories with customizable accessories found in the collaboration— including designs featuring Woody, Buzz, Jesse, Slinky, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Rex, Hamm, Bo Peep, Bullseye, the Aliens, Lotso, Forky, Ducky, and Bunny on CASETiFY's signature Impact, Ultra Impact, and Ultra Compostable Case styles.

Additional designs incorporate iconic elements from the movies such as the Pixar ball, Woody's sheriff badge, Buzz's Space Ranger insignia, and Sid's skull emblem which will be sold exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-lab app for two weeks following the launch. Limited-edition products will also include the iconic Toy Story clouds, made for iPhone with a plush silicone material reminiscent of Andy's childhood wallpaper, retailing $55 -$65 USD.

"Within the last two years we've collaborated with Disney and Pixar on a variety of best-selling collections," said Wes Ng, CASETiFY CEO and co-founder, "We could not be more excited to continue this by featuring the beloved 'Toy Story' characters, celebrating true friendships that span generations".

Designs in the collection extend to complementary accessories made for iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, Airpods and Airpods Pro, Airtags, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, Macbook, iPad, and the Nintendo Switch. Toy Story fans can also purchase one of the limited-edition Bead Charms featuring Slinky, Ham, Rex, and Alien character pendants, retailing for $50 USD. Additional products in the collection retail between $35 and $85 USD.