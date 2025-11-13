Posted in: Books, Critical Role, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mighty Nein, Random House Worlds

Critical Role: Mighty Nein — Stories Untold Announced

Critical Role has a new novel coming out next year, as Mighty Nein — Stories Untold will have several short stories about the group

Article Summary Critical Role: Mighty Nein — Stories Untold is a new short story anthology announced by Random House Worlds.

The book features nine tales focused on characters whose lives were changed by the Mighty Nein campaign.

Stories are written by authors including Dani Carr, Kiri Callaghan, Mike Chen, and several others from the fandom.

Set for release in June 2026, the anthology includes a foreword by Taliesin Jaffe from the Critical Role cast.

Random House Worlds confirmed they are going to release a new Critical Role novel, as they announced Critical Role: Mighty Nein — Stories Untold. This is a brand-new collaborative book made of several short stories by multiple authors, put together to tell some lesser-known stories about the characters from Campaign Two. We have the finer details below of what you'll find int he book as it will be released on June 23, 2026

Critical Role: Mighty Nein — Stories Untold

Led by veteran game master Matthew Mercer, Critical Role features popular voice actors Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey, and Liam O'Brien, diving into epic role-playing game adventures. The adventure began in the early 2010s, with a group of friends sitting down to create new characters, roll some dice, and tell a story that would soon become immortalized in their livestream tabletop role-playing game a few years down the road in 2015. What started as a humble home game eventually grew into a worldwide phenomenon that has touched countless people with its poignant, larger-than-life storytelling.

Following the success of Critical Role: Vox Machina—Stories Untold published by Random House Worlds in March 2025, this new anthology shifts the focus to Critical Role's Mighty Nein campaign. With their hope, unbreakable bonds, and larger-than-life commitment to heroism in a dark world, The Mighty Nein touched hearts everywhere they went—both those of their fans and their fellow denizens of Exandria. This collection spotlights nine characters whose lives were changed by the Mighty Nein but whose stories have yet to be told. Within its pages, Essek Thelyss grapples with the choices of his past and the potential of his future (as told by Dani Carr), Isharnai deals with the emotional aftermath of a fate-altering cupcake (as told by Kiri Callaghan), Pumat Sol returns to his shop after the fight with Obann and the Mighty Nein, only to find that his adventure is not quite done (as told by Mike Chen), plus six more hilarious, heartbreaking, and heroic tales written by Betsy Aoki, Mae Catt, Rin Chupeco, Nino Cipri, Nadia El-Fassi, and Chase K.

Complete with a foreword by Taliesin Jaffe, the legend of the mighty adventuring party grows with these nine tales from some of the most memorable characters who fought with—and against—the Mighty Nein!

