Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Tabletop, Vinyl | Tagged: Winter's Crest

Critical Role Reveals New Details About Winter's Crest Holiday Album

Critical Role has revealed more info about their new holiday album on the way, as Winter's Crest will be coming out on vinyl

Article Summary Critical Role's Winter's Crest album releases digitally, with vinyl pre-orders for Spring 2025.

Deluxe vinyl includes a signed edition with exclusive content and is priced at $250.

Eleven holiday tracks sung by the core cast, inspired by the first three campaigns.

Experience Tal'Dorei's festive spirit with performances from Vox Machina, Mighty Nein, and Bells Hells.

While it was already teased a month ago, Critical Role has revealed new details for their Christmas album, Winter's Crest. Being released on Scandlan Shorthalt Music, their new music-publishing wing, this album will be 11 tracks filled with references to the first three campaigns in the series, all sung by the core eight members of the cast. You can stream the album right now on Spotify if you're down for just the digital version to play over the holidays, but they've also opened up pre-orders for both standard and deluxe vinyl editions, which will ship in Spring 2025. The deluxe vinyl edition comes signed by the cast and contains bonus content such as a variant cover, a postcard, a vinyl sticker pack, and a pack of Polaroid-style photos. But they're not cheap! The standard album is $50, and the deluxe is $250. You can read more about the album below.

Critical Role – Winter's Crest (A Holiday Album)

Winter's Crest, a beloved in-universe holiday celebrated across Tal'Dorei, commemorates the alliance that defeated the ice elemental Errevon the Rimelord. A time for community, lights, feasts, and games, this festival is beautifully captured in these tracks, bringing the warmth and joy of the season to fans everywhere. Whether you celebrate like those in Tal'Dorei or whether you have your own traditions to mark the end of the year, we hope these songs ring in a wondrous new year for you and your loved ones. Building on the success of Welcome to Tal'Dorei and Welcome to Wildemount, Scanlan Shorthalt Music's third album continues to spotlight Critical Role's innovative storytelling and worldbuilding, and brings the festive spirit of Tal'Dorei to your home. Winter's Crest (A Holiday Album) features performances by the Critical Role cast as themselves and as their iconic characters from Vox Machina, Mighty Nein, and Bells Hells.

Winter's Crest Welcome – Matthew Mercer Winter's Crest Festival Time – Matthew Mercer (as Pumat Sol) Silent Mind – Laura Bailey (as Imogen) Naughty & Nice – Sam Riegel (as Scanlan) Nothin' Under the Tree – Taliesin Jaffe (as Ashton) O Mighty Nein – Liam O'Brien (as Caleb) Twelve Days of Grogmas – Travis Willingham (as Grog), Ashley Johnson (as Pike) Cold Inside – Marisha Ray (as Laudna), Laura Bailey (as Imogen Temult), Sam Riegel (as Fresh Cut Grass), Travis Willingham (as Chetney), Matthew Mercer (as Pâté) Winter Anymore – Ashley Johnson (as Yasha) Deck the Bear – Ensemble Cast (Vox Machina) It's Critmas! – Ensemble Cast

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!