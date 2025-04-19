Posted in: Hasbro, Pop Culture | Tagged: lebron james, monopoly, nike

Nike & Hasbro Release New Monopoly Shoe Along With LeBron James

Nike and Hasbro have come together with LeBron James for a new pair of shoes to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Monopoly

Nike and Hasbro have come together for a new, unique collaboration, as they revealed a new Monopoly edition of some Lebron James shoes. As you can see here, they have made a new version of the Nike Zoome LeBron NXXT Genisus QS Monopoly basketball shoes, with a different look from other colorways, as you're getting a black and purple print with real accents, as well as a Monopoly tag across the counter. The shoes also come with a few little additions to help make them pop, such as the Monopoly money symbol inside the tongue, and LeBron's signature on top.

These shoes follow the previously released LeBron XII "What The Currency" and LeBron XXII "Token" shoes, all of which are in celebration of the iconic board game's 90th Anniversaryu. When you see these compared to the rest of the collection, they quite literally stand out and make a statement compared to other looks, making these some must-have kicks. We have more info from the company about the new shoes for you below, as they are currently going for $160.

Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Genisus QS Monopoly Shoes

The LeBron NXXT Genisus QS kicks are built for outdoor play, featuring an extra-durable rubber outsole and lightweight mesh that keeps things breathable. It also includes Air Zoom cushioning for all-game speed, while giving a subtle nod to LeBron's love for Monopoly and his dedication to the grind that leads to rewards on and off the court.

With lightweight, supportive mesh and flexible Air Zoom cushioning for all-game speed, the LeBron NXXT Genisus gives you the tools you need to redefine the game. This version nods to one of LeBron's favorite board games and his willingness to make deposits in the everyday grind that pays dividends. With its extra-durable rubber outsole, this version gives you traction for outdoor courts.

