Posted in: Books, Critical Role, Pop Culture | Tagged: Children of the Empire, novel, Random House Worlds, The Mighty Nein

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein — Children of the Empire Novel Revealed

Critical Role will release a new novel this Fall based on The Mighty Nein campaign with Caleb and Beau called Children of the Empire

Article Summary Critical Role unveils The Mighty Nein—Children of the Empire novel featuring Caleb and Beau this fall.

The story follows Caleb Widogast and Beauregard Lionett as they revisit their past in Wildemount.

Ancient threats like the Cerberus Assembly and Ludinus Da'leth challenge the heroes' peace.

Written by Hugo, Nebula, and Ignyte Award-nominated author Nibedita Sen; pre-orders available now.

Random House Worlds has revealed a brand-new Critical Role novel is on the way, as The Mighty Nein — Children of the Empire will arrive this Fall. A new adventure featuring Caleb and Beau from Campaign Two, the two find themselves looking through the past of the place they once called home, written by author Nibedita Sen. We have more info about the book here as it will be released on November 10, 20206, with pre-orders available now through CriticalRoleBooks.com.

Follow a New Adventure With Beau and Caleb in Critical Role: The Mighty Nein — Children of the Empire

Return to Wildemount with this first-of-its-kind official sequel to the hit Mighty Nein campaign from Critical Role, exploring the fates of "Empire Kids" Caleb Widogast and Beauregard Lionett.

The adventures of the Mighty Nein have ended. With the Cloven Crystals hidden and Uk'otoa once again imprisoned, all that's left for the Mighty Nein is to settle back into their well-earned retirements. For some, this means peace and solitude; for others, a recommitment to unmitigated chaos. And for Caleb Widogast and Beauregard Lionett, it marks a return to the empire they once called home.

But ancient, arcane threats still fester in Wildemount: the Cerberus Assembly and its only living founder, the calculating and secretive Ludinus Da'leth. When an old friend offers Caleb a chance to investigate Ludinus, he can't help but take it, even if it means betraying those he once held dear. And as Beau struggles to settle into domesticity, a good infiltration is the perfect distraction. The Cerberus Assembly is unlike any foe the Empire Kids have faced before, rooted in the history of their homeland. It's not an evil that can be pummeled into submission—but that doesn't mean they can't try.

About The Author

Author Nibedita Sen is a Hugo, Nebula, and Ignyte Award-nominated queer Bengali writer, gamer, and artist from Kolkata whose work has appeared in Uncanny, Podcastle, Nightmare and Strange Horizons. She accumulated a number of English degrees in India before deciding she wanted another in creative writing, and that she was going to move halfway across the world for it. These days, Sen can be found in NYC with her spouse and their sweet toothless old cat, where she moonlights as an editor to fund her TTRPG and craft supply addiction.

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