EXCLUSIVE: Read The First Three Chapters of BattleTech: VoidBreaker

Ahead of its release later this month, Bleeding Cool has been given the first three chapters of BattleTech: VoidBreaker for you to read

We have a fun exclusive for you this morning, as you can read the first three chapters of the latest BattleTech novel ahead of its release. As we mentioned a short time ago, Catalyst Game Labs will release BattleTech: VoidBreaker, written by Bryan Young, on January 23. To get you psyched for its release, we have been given the first three chapters of the book, which we have for you below to read on here on Bleeding Cool. Enjoy!

BattleTech: VoidBreaker

As a new era dawns, Clan Sea Fox aims to be the leading broker of communications across the Inner Sphere. In order to fix the broken HPG network, they assign one of their most elite Watch operatives, Codename: Kitefin, to the task. Her first priority is to capture the one man in the galaxy with the skills and knowledge to repair the calamitous blackout: Tucker Harwell. Before she can take him to VoidBreaker Station to begin repairing the vast HPG comms network, she's going to have to find him first. Unfortunately, she's not the only one looking for him!

About the Author

Bryan Young (he/they) works across many different media. His work as a writer and producer has been called "filmmaking gold" by The New York Times. He's also published comic books with Slave Labor Graphics and Image Comics. He's been a regular contributor for the Huffington Post, StarWars.com, Star Wars Insider magazine, SYFY, /Film, and was the founder and editor-in-chief of the geek news and review site Big Shiny Robot! In 2014, he wrote the critically acclaimed history book A Children's Illustrated History of Presidential Assassination. He co-authored Robotech: The Macross Saga RPG and has written five books in the BattleTech Universe: Honor's Gauntlet, A Question of Survival, Fox Tales, Without Question, and the forthcoming VoidBreaker. His latest non-fiction tie-in book, The Big Bang Theory Book of Lists, is a #1 Bestseller on Amazon. His work has won two Diamond Quill awards, and in 2023, he was named Writer of the Year by the League of Utah Writers. He teaches writing for Writer's Digest, Script Magazine, and at the University of Utah. Additionally, it was announced at AdeptiCon 2024 that he will be co-writing a series of four BattleTech graphic novels alongside BattleTech legend Michael A. Stackpole and illustrated by BattleTech mainstay Eldon Cowgur.

